Man killed in collision with lorry on A90 near Tipperty named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Man killed in collision with lorry near Tipperty named as Alistair Arthur

Man killed in collision with lorry on A90 near Tipperty named

By Ross Hempseed
February 2, 2022, 2:57 pm
man named in collision

A motorist killed in a crash involving a lorry has been named.

Alistair Arthur, 74, was killed when his blue Volkswagen collided with a white lorry on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road at the Tipperty junction.

Two women within the car, aged 87 and 81, were taken to hospital in a serious condition. There have since been released.

The lorry driver was uninjured in the crash, which happened at about 5.20pm on January 25.

Sergeant Chris Smith, of the north-east road’s policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Arthur.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the collision that has not already spoken to officers, to come forward.”

The southbound carriageway of the A90, near the Logie Road junction, was closed for several hours while collision investigators examined the scene.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 2472 of January 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal