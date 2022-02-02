Man killed in collision with lorry on A90 near Tipperty named

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorist killed in a crash involving a lorry has been named.

Alistair Arthur, 74, was killed when his blue Volkswagen collided with a white lorry on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road at the Tipperty junction.

Two women within the car, aged 87 and 81, were taken to hospital in a serious condition. There have since been released.

The lorry driver was uninjured in the crash, which happened at about 5.20pm on January 25.

Sergeant Chris Smith, of the north-east road’s policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Arthur.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the collision that has not already spoken to officers, to come forward.”

The southbound carriageway of the A90, near the Logie Road junction, was closed for several hours while collision investigators examined the scene.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 2472 of January 25.