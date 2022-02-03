Drivers face 24-mile diversion as work to install new EV charging point in Deeside begins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 24-mile diversion will be put in place in Deeside next week to allow the installation of a new electric vehicle (EV) charging point.

Aberdeenshire Council has announced Aberdeen Road in Tarland will be shut to traffic for five days from Monday, February 7, while work is done to build the new unit.

It’s part of the Scottish Government’s Local Authority Installation Program (LAIP), which aims to support the transition to electric vehicles by providing a wide network of EV points.

Local residents and members of Cromar Community Council have been advocating for the additional charger in Tarland since 2020, however, the project has been faced with several delays.

Community council secretary David Ellis said this has become a necessity in recent years with more people moving towards more environmental ways of travel.

Currently, the closest charger to the village is nearly six miles away in Aboyne, with the only other options available nearby in Banchory and Ballater – 18 and 12 miles away respectively.

Mr Ellis said: “The move to electric cars is inevitable and therefore having the infrastructure to make them work properly is something that every community will need to have.

“We have quite a few electric vehicle owners in the area, but this will obviously also encourage trade for the village itself as people who are touring the area will be able to charge their cars at our point the same way they do in Ballater and Banchory.

“It’s a good thing. Residents will still be able to bypass the works and get to the village, so the diversion will have little effect on us.”

What is the diversion route?

Although Tarland residents will be provided with access to their properties, HGV drivers will be forced to take a lengthy diversion route to enter the village.

Owners of larger vehicles will also need to take the 24-mile trip by turning left onto the B9094 until Ballater Road in Aboyne, following the A93 until Torphins before turning onto the A980 which will take them to the B9119 to reach Tarland.

Posting on social media, some have criticized the installation of the new charging point and the diversion route, claiming this is not a viable option for rural areas.

David Sherrit wrote: “Five days for an electric charging point and the extra miles as a result of the diversion will create even more pollution. Very ironic!!!”

Sam Strickland posted: “Charging points with all these power cuts? Petrol and diesel is the way about in rural areas like that anyway.”

Is there a need for more EV charging points in Aberdeenshire?

The Scottish Government has previously said it will phase out the need for new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 in a bid to meet its climate change targets.

In November, it promised to improve electric car charging provision, after a climate crisis road-trip initiated by The Press and Journal exposed problems with the infrastructure for EV users.

Our transport and environment reporters tested the reality of driving an electric van in the lead-up to the COP26 climate summit – taking to the roads in rural Scotland from John O’Groats to Glasgow.

However, our journalists found a number of electric car charging points in Aberdeenshire, which they were relying on, were either broken or inaccessible.

Wider concerns were then raised with Deputy First Minister John Swinney in Holyrood, who promised that the particular examples of faulty charging points will be addressed.

Announcing the new unit in Tarland on Facebook, Aberdeenshire Council said: “Owing to the installation of an electric vehicle charging point, we are closing Aberdeen Road in Tarland for five days from Monday, February 7.

“Access will be provided for vehicles requiring access to properties but may be subject to delay until the road is cleared of construction plant to allow safe passage through the works.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this road closure may cause and thank motorists for their patience during the works.”

