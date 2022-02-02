Huntly A96 closure: Workers replacing almost entire roof of wind-battered petrol station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency contractors have been tasked with replacing the roof of a petrol station that has resulted in a 34-hour closure on the major A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Huntly.

Police closed the major trunk route in the early hours of Tuesday due to safety concerns amidst strong winds sweeping across the region.

Several sheets of metal panelling are understood to have either been blown off or become loose during the extreme weather.

Diversion routes were established to send all A96 traffic off the major trunk route. Traffic Scotland confirmed the road reopened shortly after 4pm on Wednesday.

Extensive work at A96 in Huntly

The closure resulted in HGVs, buses and business traffic passing through villages including Insch, Rothiemay and Gartly for two days.

A crew of contractors has been seen working at the Strathbogie petrol station, which caused the Huntly A96 closure, on Wednesday afternoon.

The garage was seen to have almost its entire forecourt roof removed.

Meanwhile, workers have been using cranes to inspect the canopy and install replacement sheets.

A spokesman for Certas Energy, who runs Gulf in the UK, explained work could not commence at the site sooner due to safety concerns.

He said: “There have been extremely high winds at our site in Strathbogie.

“As a matter of precaution, the site has been closed and a road diversion has been put in place by local authorities.

“As soon as the winds eased, we commissioned repair and replacement works, which are currently taking place.”

Traffic Scotland confirmed the A96 reopened at Huntly at 4.10pm on Wednesday.