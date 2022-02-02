Huntly A96 closure: Workers replacing almost entire roof of wind-battered petrol station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huntly A96 closure: Workers replacing almost entire roof of wind-battered petrol station

By David Mackay
February 2, 2022, 4:03 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 4:24 pm

Emergency contractors have been tasked with replacing the roof of a petrol station that has resulted in a 34-hour closure on the major A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Huntly.

Police closed the major trunk route in the early hours of Tuesday due to safety concerns amidst strong winds sweeping across the region.

Several sheets of metal panelling are understood to have either been blown off or become loose during the extreme weather.

Diversion routes were established to send all A96 traffic off the major trunk route. Traffic Scotland confirmed the road reopened shortly after 4pm on Wednesday.

Extensive work at A96 in Huntly

The closure resulted in HGVs, buses and business traffic passing through villages including Insch, Rothiemay and Gartly for two days.

Work ongoing at the Huntly A96 petrol station. Photos: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
The A96 has been closed at Huntly. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

A crew of contractors has been seen working at the Strathbogie petrol station, which caused the Huntly A96 closure, on Wednesday afternoon.

The garage was seen to have almost its entire forecourt roof removed.

Meanwhile, workers have been using cranes to inspect the canopy and install replacement sheets.

A spokesman for Certas Energy, who runs Gulf in the UK, explained work could not commence at the site sooner due to safety concerns.

He said: “There have been extremely high winds at our site in Strathbogie.

“As a matter of precaution, the site has been closed and a road diversion has been put in place by local authorities.

“As soon as the winds eased, we commissioned repair and replacement works, which are currently taking place.”

Traffic Scotland confirmed the A96 reopened at Huntly at 4.10pm on Wednesday. 

