‘Fit a rare fash!’: Aberdeenshire flapper skate Cedric to make a splash in new Doric story

A critically endangered flapper skate from one of Aberdeenshire’s top visitor attractions is set to make a splash as the star of a new Doric story.

Young Cedric has been helping Macduff Marine Aquarium highlight the plight of local populations of flapper skates to visitors since its arrival from Orkney in 2020.

Born in the garage aquarium of a researcher, Cedric quickly became the central character at the attraction as a representative of one of the largest skates in the world.

The charismatic species which grow nearly 10ft long are currently more at risk of extinction in the wild than the giant panda – although they were once common in Scottish waters.

And now Cedric is to be the main hero of a new children’s book, having become an inspiration for local Doric writer Jackie Ross and hundreds of local visitors.

A ‘unique’ story to celebrate the rich culture and dialect of the north-east

The story of his life will be written in the dialect of the north-east to inspire young people about local marine animals and promote the Doric dialect and culture.

With funding support from the Doric Board, the book will be produced to coincide with Macduff Marine Aquarium’s 25th anniversary in April and include other “fishy characters” such as Jemima the Atlantic halibut.

It will also be performed in Doric to audiences – including a live interpretation in British Sign Language – at the aquarium’s Silver Splash celebratory events on April 9 and 10.

The aquarium’s learning officer Marie Dare said: “We’re very excited that Cedric is going to be the central character in a unique story for the aquarium.

“As it’s Scotland’s Year of Stories too, this is a great way to be celebrating not only our fantastic fish and our 25th birthday, but also the rich culture and dialect of this area.

“We’re delighted that the funding from the Doric Board has enabled this story to be produced and to have the British Sign Language interpreters for the performance, making Cedric’s story even more accessible. We can’t wait to discover how it will all turn out for Cedric.”