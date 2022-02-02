Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Appeal issued after Michael Nicholson from Ellon is reported missing

By Lottie Hood
February 2, 2022, 9:57 pm
Police are appealing for any information regarding missing male Michael Nicholson from Ellon. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Police are appealing for any information regarding missing male Michael Nicholson from Ellon. Supplied by Police Scotland.

An appeal has been launched to help trace Michael Nicholson, who was last seen in Ellon on Wednesday morning.

Mr Nicholson was reported missing after last being seen at 9am, leaving an address in the Kinharrachie area of the Aberdeenshire town.

He is white and 5ft 11in tall, with a slim build and short black hair.

He has dark facial hair and a tribal design tattoo on his back, and when last seen he was wearing a black gilet over blue clothing and black decorator’s trousers.

Mr Nicholson is understood to have been driving a white Volkswagen Caddy van, which has slight accident damage on the front of the van.

Police said he is known to have links to the Fraserburgh area in Aberdeenshire.

Anyone who might have seen Mr Nicholson, or who may have information that could assist in tracing him, is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0631 of February 2.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal