Appeal issued after Michael Nicholson from Ellon is reported missing

An appeal has been launched to help trace Michael Nicholson, who was last seen in Ellon on Wednesday morning.

Mr Nicholson was reported missing after last being seen at 9am, leaving an address in the Kinharrachie area of the Aberdeenshire town.

He is white and 5ft 11in tall, with a slim build and short black hair.

He has dark facial hair and a tribal design tattoo on his back, and when last seen he was wearing a black gilet over blue clothing and black decorator’s trousers.

Mr Nicholson is understood to have been driving a white Volkswagen Caddy van, which has slight accident damage on the front of the van.

Police said he is known to have links to the Fraserburgh area in Aberdeenshire.

Anyone who might have seen Mr Nicholson, or who may have information that could assist in tracing him, is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0631 of February 2.