VisitScotland name north-east’s top Instagram posts of 2021

VisitScotland has revealed the top Instagram posts of the “rich history and stunning scenery” in the north-east from 2021.

The tourism organisation shares images taken by people from across Scotland on their grid to showcase the natural beauty of the region.

VisitScotland has over 1.5 million followers and between January 2021 and January 2022, its Instagram shared 460 of these user-generated posts.

They have now revealed the top three images that have been shared from across the north-east last year, with a snap from Dunnottar Woods in Stonehaven ranking as most popular.

It is an image of the mysterious shell house, a tiny domed building within a clearing in the woods near Stonehaven.

When the photograph by @natalieward55 was shared on VisitScotland’s Instagram account last year it received over 50,000 likes.

An image from the historic Maryculter House, near Aberdeen, was ranked second most popular in the region.

Captured by @eskimo, the snap showing a splendid stone fireplace within the house gained more than 42,000 likes.

The third highest performing post was by @_matthew.wood who photographed a peaceful scene through the woods at Douneside House, near Tarland.

This post attracted almost 40,000 likes.

Scotland is a ‘source of inspiration’ for photographers

Caroline Warburton, regional leadership director of VisitScotland, explained that sharing these images with their audience showcases the “diversity” that Scotland has to offer.

She said: “The rich history and stunning scenery of the north-east are a fantastic source of inspiration for photographers and these images have captured some of the many reasons visitors are drawn to the region.

“VisitScotland’s social media channels have played an important role in the last two years in continuing to keep Scotland front of mind and offering inspiration to our global audiences for when they can travel.

“We know there is pent-up demand for travel and we want to ensure that we inspire potential visitors with what Scotland has to offer and make it their first-choice destination when they can travel. ”

Managing director of Maryculter House, Peter Walker, said he was “humbled” that VisitScotland’s audience appreciated the venue.

He said: “Guests are often in awe of the original historic features that date back to the 13th century, which I must admit I still find charming after three years as managing director.

“As a born-and-bred Aberdonian, I’m glad to see our precious corner of the world is being appreciated and showcased as it should be – not just for the hotel but for our community too.”