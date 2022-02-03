Public urged to have their say on A92 Bridge of Dee to Bridge of Don road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Public urged to have their say on A92 Bridge of Dee to Bridge of Don road

By Ellie Milne
February 3, 2022, 11:06 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 3:05 pm
The public are being invited to take part in a consultation on the A92 route, including the Haudagain roundabout. Picture: Kenny Elrick.
A public consultation has been launched to improve the main gateways into Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council wants to know how it could improve the A92 Bridge of Don to Bridge of Dee road.

The study focuses on active travel and public transport connections, as well as how improvements can be made for pedestrians, wheelchair users, cyclists and horse riders.

Through the online exercise, locations that reflect “transport-related problems and opportunities” will be identified.

The Parkway, Persley Bridge, the Haudagain roundabout, North Anderson Drive and South Anderson Drive are included.

By gaining a better understanding of how people currently use the road, the council will look at ways to address any problems – and get a better idea of how Covid has impacted the way people travel.

The image shows the area covered by the study. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

Aberdeen residents encouraged to take part

The city council’s transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “I’d encourage people who use the route and particularly residents in the local areas to take part in the study.

“It is to be welcomed that we have the start of the process to identify options for improving transport connections on the A92, alongside those for the A93 and A947, as part of the continuing work to lock-in the benefits of the AWPR in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”

Jacobs UK Ltd has been commissioned to run the study which will also involve targeted community engagement, a site-based tour and exercises with key stakeholders and special interest groups.

Further consultation will take place later this year to ensure the public are able to give feedback on the options at each stage.

Similar consultations are currently ongoing for the A93 Aberdeen to Banchory and the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road, between Bucksburn and Dyce, and the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

The study will be available online here until Sunday, February 27.

