Public urged to have their say on A92 Bridge of Dee to Bridge of Don road

A public consultation has been launched to improve the main gateways into Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council wants to know how it could improve the A92 Bridge of Don to Bridge of Dee road.

The study focuses on active travel and public transport connections, as well as how improvements can be made for pedestrians, wheelchair users, cyclists and horse riders.

Through the online exercise, locations that reflect “transport-related problems and opportunities” will be identified.

The Parkway, Persley Bridge, the Haudagain roundabout, North Anderson Drive and South Anderson Drive are included.

By gaining a better understanding of how people currently use the road, the council will look at ways to address any problems – and get a better idea of how Covid has impacted the way people travel.

Aberdeen residents encouraged to take part

The city council’s transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “I’d encourage people who use the route and particularly residents in the local areas to take part in the study.

“It is to be welcomed that we have the start of the process to identify options for improving transport connections on the A92, alongside those for the A93 and A947, as part of the continuing work to lock-in the benefits of the AWPR in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”

Jacobs UK Ltd has been commissioned to run the study which will also involve targeted community engagement, a site-based tour and exercises with key stakeholders and special interest groups.

Further consultation will take place later this year to ensure the public are able to give feedback on the options at each stage.

Similar consultations are currently ongoing for the A93 Aberdeen to Banchory and the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road, between Bucksburn and Dyce, and the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

The study will be available online here until Sunday, February 27.