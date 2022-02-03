Man taken to hospital after forklift overturns at Aberdeen Marine Laboratory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man taken to hospital after forklift overturns at Aberdeen Marine Laboratory

By Denny Andonova and David Mackay
February 3, 2022, 11:20 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 3:31 pm
Police at the scene with the forklift truck. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Police at the scene with the forklift truck. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident involving a forklift at Aberdeen Marine Laboratory.

The man became trapped after the forklift overturned.

The 39-year-old is not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, but the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

The Scottish Government, which runs the laboratory as one of their Marine Scotland facilities, confirmed the building has been closed and indicated that another member of staff has also been injured in the incident.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the yard of the laboratory, which backs onto Abbey Road from Victoria Road in the Torry area of the city, at about 10.45am.

The fire service has confirmed five appliances were sent to the scene at about 10.45am.

Police have now cordoned off an area as an investigation gets under way.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 10.44am on Thursday to reports of an incident in the Victoria Road area of Aberdeen.

Emergency services at the scene on Abbey Road. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

“Operations control immediately mobilised three appliances and a heavy rescue unit to the location where firefighters are working alongside our emergency service partners in an ongoing incident.”

A resident, who lives nearby, heard the fire engines rushing to the scene of the incident.

The eye-witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said her first reaction was to call some of the laboratory employees she knows and make sure they are okay.

She said: “I heard the noise of the fire engines and popped to the window. I saw the police cars and the ambulance and then there were some covers on the ground.

“I got a scare that somebody has been injured, so I grabbed the phone and started calling and messaging people I know who work there to make sure they are okay.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a man trapped under a forklift truck on Victoria Road, Aberdeen around 10.50am on Thursday, February 3.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware of the incident.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Government can confirm that an incident occurred at the Scottish Government’s Marine Laboratory in Aberdeen at around 10.45am. Emergency services attended the scene and the laboratory has been closed.

“Two members of staff were injured in the incident and have been taken to hospital. We are liaising closely with those affected at this time.”

More to follow.  

