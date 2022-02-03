Man taken to hospital after forklift overturns at Aberdeen Marine Laboratory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident involving a forklift at Aberdeen Marine Laboratory.

The man became trapped after the forklift overturned.

The 39-year-old is not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, but the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

The Scottish Government, which runs the laboratory as one of their Marine Scotland facilities, confirmed the building has been closed and indicated that another member of staff has also been injured in the incident.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the yard of the laboratory, which backs onto Abbey Road from Victoria Road in the Torry area of the city, at about 10.45am.

The fire service has confirmed five appliances were sent to the scene at about 10.45am.

Police have now cordoned off an area as an investigation gets under way.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 10.44am on Thursday to reports of an incident in the Victoria Road area of Aberdeen.

“Operations control immediately mobilised three appliances and a heavy rescue unit to the location where firefighters are working alongside our emergency service partners in an ongoing incident.”

A resident, who lives nearby, heard the fire engines rushing to the scene of the incident.

The eye-witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said her first reaction was to call some of the laboratory employees she knows and make sure they are okay.

She said: “I heard the noise of the fire engines and popped to the window. I saw the police cars and the ambulance and then there were some covers on the ground.

“I got a scare that somebody has been injured, so I grabbed the phone and started calling and messaging people I know who work there to make sure they are okay.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a man trapped under a forklift truck on Victoria Road, Aberdeen around 10.50am on Thursday, February 3.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware of the incident.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Government can confirm that an incident occurred at the Scottish Government’s Marine Laboratory in Aberdeen at around 10.45am. Emergency services attended the scene and the laboratory has been closed.

“Two members of staff were injured in the incident and have been taken to hospital. We are liaising closely with those affected at this time.”

More to follow.