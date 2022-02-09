Long-serving Aberdeen SNP councillor Jim Noble announces retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Long-serving Aberdeen SNP councillor Jim Noble announces retirement

By Craig Munro
February 9, 2022, 12:42 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 12:42 pm
Aberdeen councillor Jim Noble.
Aberdeen councillor Jim Noble.

A councillor who has acted as a voice for Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen for the past 15 years has announced his retirement.

Jim Noble, of Aberdeen City Council’s SNP group, was first elected in 2007 on the same day the party came out on top in a Scottish Parliament election for the first time.

He had previously served as chairman of the Seaton, Linksfield and Pittodrie Community Council and spent a number of years with Aberdeen Harbour Board.

During his time on the council, he spent a period of time as chairman of the non-profit Aberdeen Heat and Power and as the SNP’s finance spokesman.

He has now announced he will not stand for reelection in May due to health reasons.

Jim Noble during his time as chairman of Seaton, Linksfield and Pittodrie Community Council. Picture by Peter Anderson

‘It’s been the honour of my life’

Mr Noble said: “The last few years have not been kind to my health. Unfortunately, that’s hindered my ability to work for my constituents and has led me to the regrettable decision that I should stand down in May.

“It has been the honour of my life to serve on this council for 15 years, and to represent the Seaton, Tillydrone and Old Aberdeen communities.

“In particular I’m proud of my role as chair of Aberdeen Heat and Power, which started the ball rolling on connecting thousands of people to that network, and leading in the fight against fuel poverty.”

He added: “Whoever is sitting on the council after May, they will have my best wishes and support for looking after this city which has been my home for all of my life.”

Jim Noble, centre, with Labour’s Ross Grant and the SNP’s Alex McLellan at the council election results in 2017. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Alex Nicoll, SNP group leader at Aberdeen City Council, paid tribute to Mr Noble’s work since 2007.

He said: “Jim has been one of our longest-serving councillors and has taken on some very important and demanding roles over that time.

“I have been hoping for a while that Jim would get back to his best in the council. Unfortunately that’s not to be.

“The important thing now is for Jim to focus on his health and I respect the decision he has reached. I hope Jim has a long and healthy retirement.”

