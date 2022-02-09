Long-serving Aberdeen SNP councillor Jim Noble announces retirement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A councillor who has acted as a voice for Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen for the past 15 years has announced his retirement.

Jim Noble, of Aberdeen City Council’s SNP group, was first elected in 2007 on the same day the party came out on top in a Scottish Parliament election for the first time.

He had previously served as chairman of the Seaton, Linksfield and Pittodrie Community Council and spent a number of years with Aberdeen Harbour Board.

During his time on the council, he spent a period of time as chairman of the non-profit Aberdeen Heat and Power and as the SNP’s finance spokesman.

He has now announced he will not stand for reelection in May due to health reasons.

‘It’s been the honour of my life’

Mr Noble said: “The last few years have not been kind to my health. Unfortunately, that’s hindered my ability to work for my constituents and has led me to the regrettable decision that I should stand down in May.

“It has been the honour of my life to serve on this council for 15 years, and to represent the Seaton, Tillydrone and Old Aberdeen communities.

“In particular I’m proud of my role as chair of Aberdeen Heat and Power, which started the ball rolling on connecting thousands of people to that network, and leading in the fight against fuel poverty.”

He added: “Whoever is sitting on the council after May, they will have my best wishes and support for looking after this city which has been my home for all of my life.”

Alex Nicoll, SNP group leader at Aberdeen City Council, paid tribute to Mr Noble’s work since 2007.

He said: “Jim has been one of our longest-serving councillors and has taken on some very important and demanding roles over that time.

“I have been hoping for a while that Jim would get back to his best in the council. Unfortunately that’s not to be.

“The important thing now is for Jim to focus on his health and I respect the decision he has reached. I hope Jim has a long and healthy retirement.”