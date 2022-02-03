Funding for ‘tree squad’ set aside by Aberdeen Council to help deal with damage from recent storms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Funding is going to be made available to cover the damage caused by Storms Arwen, Malik and Corrie in Aberdeen.

The amount of money, which will come from Aberdeen City Council to deal with destruction caused by the recent stormy weather, is still to be determined.

There has been significant damage caused by storms to a large numbers of trees causing disruption throughout the north-east.

Schools have had to close and many residents have been left without power and heating, some only just being reconnected today.

The council’s city growth and resources committee unanimously agreed to put aside money from the contingency budget. Any funds made available will go towards helping to remove these trees and branches from areas around the city.

‘It will take a considerable amount of time’

The motion was put forward by convener councillor, Ryan Houghton, who said: “There was a tremendous amount of work carried out by our tree squad and other council services over the three storms and we appreciate all that was done.

“It is clear it will take a considerable amount of time to remove trees and branches along with other remedial work so additional money from the general fund contingency budget is appropriate at this time.”

After discussions with the appropriate chief officers and services have gone ahead, the committee announced that the money would then be “immediately” set aside.

Any unused money by the end of the financial year is going to be put into next year’s fund. It will be used to help deal with any damage brought on by stormy weather.

Efforts to pursue funding from the Scottish Government or externally will also go ahead to help local authorities manage pressures caused by the storms.