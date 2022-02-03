Aberdeen care home residents go for gold in their own Winter Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen care home residents go for gold in their own Winter Olympics

By Ellie Milne
February 3, 2022, 6:41 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 10:39 am
Aberdeen care home residents went curling on Wednesday as part of their Winter Olympics
Aberdeen care home residents are going for gold in their own version of the Winter Olympics.

The two-week long event has been organised by Renaissance Care staff to encourage mobility, fitness and wellbeing.

A range of sporting games have been chosen to suit the abilities of the residents while building fitness, confidence and team spirit.

Each home took part in an opening ceremony before getting stuck into the sporting games, including stationary skiing and seated ice-hockey.

Other residents have got involved by working alongside staff to organise the event or making signs of support for the competitors.

Care home resident Nancy Chisolm, 97. Supplied by Renaissance Care.

‘Enjoying life to the fullest’

Gillian Sangster, 79, is a resident at Renaissance Care’s Cowdray Club and has been preparing for the Winter Olympics since they completed their successful summer games in July.

She said: “The competitive spirit has been great for morale and although we are trying hard to beat the other, it’s been fantastic for the mood in the home and all the fighting talk has given us a great laugh.

“In these events being a spectator is just as important as taking part in the sport, which suits me perfectly; it allows me to rest up and get my tactics right for the next round of ice hockey.”

Frances Anderson, 86, took part in the care home Olympics. Supplied by Renaissance Care.

Operations Director Yvonne Mackenzie said: “Just as our Summer Olympics did, this campaign has underlined the extra lengths our staff go to ensure the residents in their care not only are well and staying fit, but are having fun and enjoying life to the fullest.

“The Winter Olympics is the first of many events we have scheduled for our residents throughout the year to encourage physical activity and mental wellbeing, and if the creativity and effort of this campaign is anything to go by, this year will be a fun-filled one for all.”

Support from an Olympian

Aberdeen residents gave curling a go on Wednesday. Supplied by Renaissance Care .

Some of the residents from one of the Aberdeen-based homes gave curling a go on Wednesday as part of the games. The sport was chosen to help increase hand-eye coordination and independence.

Those taking part were sent a video message by three-time Olympic champion, Eve Muirhead, who will be representing Team GB in Beijing.

In the video, she said: “I hear you’re all giving curling a go, what a great opportunity to do that in the month of February. I hope you enjoy it. I’ll be competing at the Olympics in Beijing, but I hope you all have lots of fun.”

