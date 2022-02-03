Aberdeen care home residents go for gold in their own Winter Olympics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen care home residents are going for gold in their own version of the Winter Olympics.

The two-week long event has been organised by Renaissance Care staff to encourage mobility, fitness and wellbeing.

A range of sporting games have been chosen to suit the abilities of the residents while building fitness, confidence and team spirit.

Each home took part in an opening ceremony before getting stuck into the sporting games, including stationary skiing and seated ice-hockey.

Other residents have got involved by working alongside staff to organise the event or making signs of support for the competitors.

‘Enjoying life to the fullest’

Gillian Sangster, 79, is a resident at Renaissance Care’s Cowdray Club and has been preparing for the Winter Olympics since they completed their successful summer games in July.

She said: “The competitive spirit has been great for morale and although we are trying hard to beat the other, it’s been fantastic for the mood in the home and all the fighting talk has given us a great laugh.

“In these events being a spectator is just as important as taking part in the sport, which suits me perfectly; it allows me to rest up and get my tactics right for the next round of ice hockey.”

Operations Director Yvonne Mackenzie said: “Just as our Summer Olympics did, this campaign has underlined the extra lengths our staff go to ensure the residents in their care not only are well and staying fit, but are having fun and enjoying life to the fullest.

“The Winter Olympics is the first of many events we have scheduled for our residents throughout the year to encourage physical activity and mental wellbeing, and if the creativity and effort of this campaign is anything to go by, this year will be a fun-filled one for all.”

Support from an Olympian

Some of the residents from one of the Aberdeen-based homes gave curling a go on Wednesday as part of the games. The sport was chosen to help increase hand-eye coordination and independence.

Those taking part were sent a video message by three-time Olympic champion, Eve Muirhead, who will be representing Team GB in Beijing.

In the video, she said: “I hear you’re all giving curling a go, what a great opportunity to do that in the month of February. I hope you enjoy it. I’ll be competing at the Olympics in Beijing, but I hope you all have lots of fun.”