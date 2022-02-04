Police in Aberdeen search for missing Mohammed Amir

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Aberdeen are appealing for help to trace a missing 41-year-old.

Mohammed Amir was last seen in the area of Brierfield Terrace of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

He is described as being 5ft 4ins and of medium build. He has dark hair that is swept back and dark brown eyes.

Mr Amir was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, grey hooded top, grey joggers and black trainers.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen him to call 101, or the Mr Amir or ‘Contact Us’ form on force website.