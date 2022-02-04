Six Nations Super Saturday Sweepstake will help rebuild Haddo Country Park’s woodland following Storm Arwen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Six Nations Super Saturday Sweepstake will help rebuild Haddo Country Park’s woodland following Storm Arwen

By Lottie Hood
February 4, 2022, 3:38 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 3:43 pm
Haddo Country Park remains shut due to the damage caused by Storm Arwen. Supplied by John Ferries/One Man and His Drone
Haddo Country Park remains shut due to the damage caused by Storm Arwen. Supplied by John Ferries/One Man and His Drone

The Six Nations kicks off tomorrow and one Aberdeen company will be tuning in – while raising money for a dozen charities.

Ocean Marine Group’s Super Saturday Sweepstake, now in its seventh year, has raised nearly £14,000 for charities through donations and admission fees.

Among the charities to benefit this year will be the Haddo Woodlands Trust, which is working to restore some of the devastation caused at the country park by Storm Arwen.

Between 500,000 and a million trees on the estate were uprooted during the November storm, and the park is still currently closed to visitors – although Haddo House itself has reopened.

We are delighted to announce that we will be reopening Haddo House from today and will be open Friday to Mondays. We…

Posted by Haddo House on Friday, 4 February 2022

The two other charities that have been selected so far is The Wooden Spoon Scotland and North East Sensory Services.

Registration for the Super Saturday Sweepstake closes tomorrow, so fans don’t have long left to sign up.

This year, the target for the fundraising event is £5,000, with Ocean Marine Group promising to match that by adding an additional £5,000. The remaining £2,000 is hoped to be raised from other events hosted by Ocean Marine Group on March 19, an auction and also a bake sale by Mrs Smiths at Haddo.

The damage at Haddo Estate

Efforts to clear the once-dense woodlands at Haddo ahead of replanting is under way.

But visitor services officer Suzanna Atkinson said the fully recovery was far in the future, and not in her lifetime.

Last month, the Duke of Rothesay visited Haddo to see for himself the aftermath of the storms. He also heard how the estate team plan to move forward by replacing the homogenous species with “native trees” to attract red squirrels.

A fundraising page has been set up, the Haddo Recovery Fund, to support the effort – and has already raised £10,224.

The Six Nations kicks off tomorrow – with Scotland hoping to retain the Calcutta Cup as they take on England at Murrayfield.

What does the annual fundraiser involve? 

Ocean Marine Group hope to boost that further through this year’s rugby sweepstake, which has many prizes on offer.

Those who take part in the sweepstake have to predict the winner of every match in the Six Nations Tournament as well as Scotland’s overall points system.

Ocean Marine Group, is made up of ETPM, Pirie and Smith and Underwater Contracting Ltd.

Jay Smith, recruitment manager at ETPM, said: “The last year continued to be challenging for many charities so we really wanted to do something special around this year’s sweepstake, because they need support more than ever.

“Last year we set a target of £2,000 but raised almost double that so we wanted to raise the bar even higher this year, and we’re very grateful for the support we have had from so many organisations.”

To find out more, or to sign up visit www.super-saturday-rugby.co.uk 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal