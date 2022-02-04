Missing Aberdeen man Mohammed Amir traced safe and well By Craig Munro February 4, 2022, 9:02 pm Mr Amir has been traced safe and well. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Mohammed Amir, who was reported missing in Aberdeen, has been traced safe and well. The 41-year-old had previously last been seen in the area of Brierfield Terrace of the city on Wednesday afternoon. However, police confirmed on Friday evening that he had been found. In a post on the North East Police Division Facebook page, officers wrote: “We’d like to thank the public for sharing our appeal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Lara Snowie: Dingwall teenager with connections to Inverness and Alness reported missing Police in Aberdeen search for missing Mohammed Amir Two members of staff taken to hospital after forklift overturns at Aberdeen Marine Laboratory Two men arrested after ‘one in a million’ dad killed in Hilton Drive crash