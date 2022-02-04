Missing Aberdeen man Mohammed Amir traced safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mohammed Amir, who was reported missing in Aberdeen, has been traced safe and well.

The 41-year-old had previously last been seen in the area of Brierfield Terrace of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

However, police confirmed on Friday evening that he had been found.

In a post on the North East Police Division Facebook page, officers wrote: “We’d like to thank the public for sharing our appeal.”