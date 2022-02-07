Relative of fallen Aberdeen firefighter found – as Red Plaque planned for Adelphi Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Relative of fallen Aberdeen firefighter found – as Red Plaque planned for Adelphi Court

By Louise Glen
February 7, 2022, 12:52 pm Updated: February 7, 2022, 1:21 pm
A Red Plaque is planned for Adelphi Court in Aberdeen. The place where firefighter William Fraser lost his life in 1909.
A plea to find any living relatives of a fallen firefighter in Aberdeen has been successful.

The great, great granddaughter of fallen firefighter William Fraser has come forward after recognising her relative’s story on a Facebook post.

Central Fire Station officers made a plea to find Mr Fraser’s family ahead of a plan to erect a Red Plaque in his memory in the city centre.

Mr Fraser sadly died, aged only 28, on March 2 1909 while battling a warehouse fire at Adelphi Court in the city.

Firefighter Fraser lost his life in the line of duty

Mr Fraser is believed to be the only firefighter in the city to have lost his life in the line of duty.

It is now hoped to put a Red Plaque at Adelphi Court to mark the sacrifice that Mr Fraser made.

Firefighter Neil Urquhart, of Central Community Fire Station, said he was “amazed” by the response to his Facebook post. He has already made contact with the firefighter’s great, great granddaughter.

He said: “We had been trying to reach the living relatives of William Fraser and had engaged with the Aberdeen and NE Scottish Family History Society.

“We decided to put a post up on Facebook to find out if we could find the family.

“Through the archives of The Press and Journal, we found out that his funeral cortege went from King Street to Trinity Cemetery and people lined the streets. He was taken to the cemetery in a horse drawn carriage.”

One relative has now come forward

Mr Urquhart explained that his detective work took him so far, but he had not managed to find anyone related to Mr Fraser who was still alive.

He continued: “So we posted it on our SFRS Aberdeen City Facebook page, and the great, great granddaughter of William has come forward.

“She knew the story of her great, great grandfather, and when she saw the photos on Facebook she knew the story. She knew that we were looking for her.”

An artists impression of the fire appeared in the Aberdeen Journal in 1909.

He continued: “She has phoned the station and we have made initial arrangements to meet. She still lives in the city. She also has press clippings of William’s death, and she is going to share them with me when we meet, hopefully next week.”

What is a Red Plaque?

Mr Urquhart said that a Red Plaque would be a fitting tribute to Mr Fraser.

He said: “In the fire service, up and down the UK, the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) have what is called the red plaque scheme.

“The scheme remembers fallen firefighters and honours their sacrifice.

“These plate sized plaques are located close to the locations where firefighters have died protecting their communities it is our hope that a plaque can be installed at the entrance to Adelphi court.”

