Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman who died in A9 crash named as 21-year-old Samantha Davies

By Craig Munro
February 7, 2022, 4:11 pm Updated: February 7, 2022, 6:02 pm
Emergency services at the scene on the A9. Photo: Jasperimage.
A woman who died in a crash  in the Highlands yesterday has been named.

Samantha Davies, 21, was the only person involved in the crash on Sunday morning, near Artafallie.

Her grey Nissan Micra went off the A9 Inverness to Tore road at about 10am, landing in the trees near the B9161 Munlochy road junction.

Police closed the road in both directions while they investigated.

Investigation continues

Officers have already spoken to people in the course of their investigation, but are appealing for further witnesses.

Sergeant David Miller, from the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Samantha at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision and has not already spoken to us or anyone who might have dash-cam footage to contact us.

“We are grateful to everyone who has assisted our inquiries so far.”

Online tributes have poured in for Miss Davies, who was described as a “lovely girl” who “always had a smile on her face”.

Others described her a “caring, lovely lassie”.

Those who may have more information that could help officers is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1250 of February 6.

