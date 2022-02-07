Five charged after flares set off at Dons v Rangers match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three men and two teenagers have been charged after flares were set off at a recent Dons match.

Police launched an investigation after the pyrotechnics were set alight at Pittodrie during the match against Rangers on January 18, and in the King Street area prior to kick-off.

Three men, aged 18, 33 and 37, have been charged, along with two teens aged 16 and 17.

Of the five accused, four are from Aberdeen and one is from Glasgow.

Reports will now be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the Children’s Reporter.

Officers are continuing their inquiries to identify further offenders and have confirmed football banning orders are being sought.

Inspector Mike McKenzie, from the divisional alcohol and violence reduction unit, said: “Pyrotechnics are inherently dangerous and present a risk of serious injury to those who discharge them and those around them.

“I would ask fans to consider their own safety and wider public safety. We will deal robustly with anyone who chooses to use pyrotechnics illegally.”

On the same night, around £10,000 of damage was caused to the Red Shed within Pittodrie – prompting club bosses to warn its future could be at risk.

They also asked for help to “weed out” the small number of offenders.

Anyone with information should call 101.