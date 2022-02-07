Five charged after flares set off at Dons v Rangers match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Five charged after flares set off at Dons v Rangers match

By Ellie Milne
February 7, 2022, 5:27 pm
Five have been charged in connection to pyrotechnics being set alight within Pittodrie. Photo: Kenny Elrick.
Five have been charged in connection to pyrotechnics being set alight within Pittodrie. Photo: Kenny Elrick.

Three men and two teenagers have been charged after flares were set off at a recent Dons match.

Police launched an investigation after the pyrotechnics were set alight at Pittodrie during the match against Rangers on January 18, and in the King Street area prior to kick-off.

Three men, aged 18, 33 and 37, have been charged, along with two teens aged 16 and 17.

Of the five accused, four are from Aberdeen and one is from Glasgow.

Reports will now be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the Children’s Reporter.

Officers are continuing their inquiries to identify further offenders and have confirmed football banning orders are being sought.

Pyrotechnics were set alight at Pittodrie Stadium during a match against Rangers on Tuesday, January 18, and in the King Street area prior to kick-off.

Inspector Mike McKenzie, from the divisional alcohol and violence reduction unit, said: “Pyrotechnics are inherently dangerous and present a risk of serious injury to those who discharge them and those around them.

“I would ask fans to consider their own safety and wider public safety. We will deal robustly with anyone who chooses to use pyrotechnics illegally.”

On the same night, around £10,000 of damage was caused to the Red Shed within Pittodrie – prompting club bosses to warn its future could be at risk.

They also asked for help to “weed out” the small number of offenders.

Anyone with information should call 101.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal