Man seriously injured in crash involving school bus on A944 Alford road

By Ellie Milne
February 7, 2022, 6:13 pm Updated: February 7, 2022, 7:55 pm
The crash took place on the A944 Aberdeen to Alford road
A 39-year-old man has been seriously hurt in a crash involving a school bus carrying pupils.

About 20 Alford Academy pupils were on the bus when it collided with two cars – a Golf and a Volvo on the home run today, at about 4pm.

The 65-year-old bus driver and one passenger suffered minor injuries.

However, the driver of the black Volkswagen Golf was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the other car, a silver Volvo V40 was not hurt.

Emergency services were called to the A944 Aberdeen to Alford road, near the Torphins junction, at about 4pm.

Three fire crews and a heavy response rescue unit were among those in attendance.

The road was shut in both directions.

Replacement transport was organised for the school pupils, who were on a Watermill coach. Police and Aberdeenshire Council is working to ensure their welfare.

Sergeant Steve Manson said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the road around the time.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2155 of February 7, 2022.”

