North East Sensory Services announce plans for sensational fundraiser

Guests will be treated to an evening that “heightens their senses” when a north-east charity hosts its first major fundraiser since the start of the pandemic.

North East Sensory Services (Ness) is planning to host the Sensational Sensory Ball at the Marcliffe Hotel at Pitfodels, Aberdeen, on May 28.

Guests will be able to dance the night away to Aberdeen band Silver City Soul Revue.

Former Highland League footballer and manager Ian Thain will be hosting auctions and raffles throughout the night.

Local magicians Fife Dimension will provide further entertainment for the evening.

Lynn Batham, community fundraising co-ordinator with Ness, said they are “incredibly excited” that the Sensational Sensory Ball will return this year.

She said: “It promises to be a great night and will raise vital funds for our sensory impairment services.

“The restrictions in place over the last two years have meant we’ve been unable to organise the ball, or any other major fundraising events, making this year’s ball all the more important.

“As well as fabulous entertainment from local band Silver City Soul Revue and magicians Fifth Dimension, our guests will be treated to an evening that heightens their senses in so many ways.”

Ness primarily works with people who suffer from impairments such as eyesight or hearing loss.

They have supported more than 6,500 people in the north-east with their services.

Tables of 10 can be purchased for £1,000, with individual tickets costing 100, including a champagne reception and a three-course dinner.

For more information or to book a place, e-mail lynn.batham@nesensoryservices.org.