Deeside man, 36, dies following crash involving off-road buggy

A 36-year-old man has died in hospital following a crash involving an off-road buggy.

Matthew Burden, from the Tarland area, was driving a green Can-Am light utility vehicle when the crash happened early on January 29.

The one-vehicle accident happened on an unclassified road between Tarland and Tillypronie, near Migvie.

Mr Burden was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but police have now confirmed he died on Sunday.

Tributes paid to a ‘lovely guy’

His family has released the following statement: “It is with our deepest devastation and sorrow that we have to inform everybody of the passing our beloved Matt.”

People have taken to social media to share tributes to Mr Burden and condolences with his family.

Councillor Geva Blackett wrote: “This is such sad news. I am so sorry, I really hoped and prayed he would be OK. My love and thoughts are with his family in particular.”

One tribute said: “This is so so sad to read, such a lovely guy taken too soon. Thoughts are with Matt’s family and friends.”

Another wrote: “So sorry to hear this. Matthew was a lovely guy.”

Other commenters described him as “an absolute star of a boy” and a “lovely caring guy”, with one stating it was a “privilege to have known him”.

Inquiries continuing

Police are continuing their inquiries and have asked anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, from the roads policing team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information who has not yet spoken to an officer to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 11186 of January 29, 2022.