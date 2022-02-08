Have your say on the future of Aberdeen’s George Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Have your say on the future of Aberdeen’s George Street

By Craig Munro
February 8, 2022, 4:38 pm Updated: February 8, 2022, 8:27 pm
Spaces For People work in George Street and Rosemount Place are to be lifted when Aberdeen moves to level 0 Covid restrictions.
George Street in Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner

Residents of Aberdeen are being asked what they would change about George Street as a public consultation is launched ahead of a potential new “mini-masterplan” for the area.

People who live or work on the street, one of the city’s main shopping destinations, will be given a questionnaire to help the local authority understand what locals think of it now and how it might be improved.

The council has said its aim is to gather basic information which, depending on the questionnaire’s outcome, could lead to the preparation of an area-specific masterplan containing “renewal projects”.

The consultation consists of eight questions, some of which are multiple choice and others which are deliberately open-ended to collect opinions.

Difficult period for street

George Street was dealt a significant blow last summer, when John Lewis announced it would be moving out of its large department store building at the southern end of the road after 31 years.

Aberdeen Council’s current city centre masterplan references opportunities for regeneration in George Street, with a particular focus on the area directly outside the Bon Accord Centre and beside the former John Lewis.

Council leader Jenny Laing said: “The consultation is to be welcomed and I’d encourage people who live, work, shop, and visit the area to take part.”

The consultation will run until March 14, and can be accessed on the council website here.

SNP councillor for the area, Michael Hutchison, urged people to get involved.

He said: “Pretty much since the initial city centre masterplan was adopted, there has been a push for George Street to feature more prominently.

“I am delighted that is now happening and reached the point of this consultation.

“This is peoples’ chance to let the council know what part George Street can play in our city centre, and how they want to see it improved.

“This area has a lot of potential and character and it would be good to hear folks’ ideas on how to make the most of that.”

