Have your say on the future of Aberdeen’s George Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents of Aberdeen are being asked what they would change about George Street as a public consultation is launched ahead of a potential new “mini-masterplan” for the area.

People who live or work on the street, one of the city’s main shopping destinations, will be given a questionnaire to help the local authority understand what locals think of it now and how it might be improved.

The council has said its aim is to gather basic information which, depending on the questionnaire’s outcome, could lead to the preparation of an area-specific masterplan containing “renewal projects”.

The consultation consists of eight questions, some of which are multiple choice and others which are deliberately open-ended to collect opinions.

Difficult period for street

George Street was dealt a significant blow last summer, when John Lewis announced it would be moving out of its large department store building at the southern end of the road after 31 years.

Aberdeen Council’s current city centre masterplan references opportunities for regeneration in George Street, with a particular focus on the area directly outside the Bon Accord Centre and beside the former John Lewis.

Council leader Jenny Laing said: “The consultation is to be welcomed and I’d encourage people who live, work, shop, and visit the area to take part.”

The consultation will run until March 14, and can be accessed on the council website here.

SNP councillor for the area, Michael Hutchison, urged people to get involved.

He said: “Pretty much since the initial city centre masterplan was adopted, there has been a push for George Street to feature more prominently.

“I am delighted that is now happening and reached the point of this consultation.

“This is peoples’ chance to let the council know what part George Street can play in our city centre, and how they want to see it improved.

“This area has a lot of potential and character and it would be good to hear folks’ ideas on how to make the most of that.”