Bucksburn Academy shows support for pupil Kirsty Muir at Winter Olympics

Bucksburn Academy has shared a video online to show its support for pupil Kirsty Muir at the Winter Olympics.

The 17-year-old is the youngest member of the British team in Beijing and today finished in fifth place in the freestyle skiing Big Air final.

Her fellow pupils and teachers started their school day by watching her performance, which featured a trick she has only done once before in competition.

Afterwards she said: “I’m here to go for it and I’m really proud of myself for doing that.

“The energy of the crowd and the atmosphere was absolutely amazing. This was so different from anything else I’ve ever done – I was just so excited and I’m relieved everything went well.”

Support from Aberdeen

To show their support all the way from the north-east, the school shared a video online featuring a series of good luck messages.

Head teacher Mike Paul said: “One of our PE teachers asked the staff to share messages of support and put it all together so Kirsty could see it before she competed.

“There’s incredible pride amongst the school community. We’re already excited about her progress and I’m sure we’ll see her progress for years to come.”

@TeamGB’s Kirsty Muir begins her first #Beijing2022 event in the Big Air event at 1.30am. Everyone at @BucksburnAcad is so proud of you 💛🖤🇬🇧⛷ pic.twitter.com/WZ0Ov6SyGi — Bucksburn Academy HWB (@BucksburnPE) February 6, 2022

Throughout her time at Bucksburn Academy, the sixth year pupil and her family have been offered support to help her achieve her sporting goals.

Mr Paul added: “One of the first meetings I had was with Kirsty’s mum, her guidance teacher and Team GB, looking at how the school could support her.

“We knew way back then what a talent she is and how hard-working and determined she is.

“We’ve had a plan for the past four years to make sure that learning continues all the way through, which has largely been down to her pupil support teacher. She has been phenomenal.”

What’s next for Kirsty Muir?

Next week, the freestyle skier will travel to Zhangjiakou to take part in the women’s slopestyle competition.

The qualifying round will be held on February 13 with the final to take place the following day.

She said the next event is her main focus at the moment, but as soon as it is completed she will be back to school to prepare for her upcoming exams.