Bucksburn Academy shows support for pupil Kirsty Muir at Winter Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bucksburn Academy shows support for pupil Kirsty Muir at Winter Olympics

By Ellie Milne
February 8, 2022, 6:38 pm Updated: February 8, 2022, 8:46 pm
Team GB's Kirsty Muir, pictured at the Winter Olympics, was sent a video of support from her fellow pupils and the staff at Bucksburn Academy. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Team GB's Kirsty Muir, pictured at the Winter Olympics, was sent a video of support from her fellow pupils and the staff at Bucksburn Academy. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Bucksburn Academy has shared a video online to show its support for pupil Kirsty Muir at the Winter Olympics.

The 17-year-old is the youngest member of the British team in Beijing and today finished in fifth place in the freestyle skiing Big Air final.

Her fellow pupils and teachers started their school day by watching her performance, which featured a trick she has only done once before in competition.

Afterwards she said: “I’m here to go for it and I’m really proud of myself for doing that.

“The energy of the crowd and the atmosphere was absolutely amazing. This was so different from anything else I’ve ever done – I was just so excited and I’m relieved everything went well.”

Support from Aberdeen

To show their support all the way from the north-east, the school shared a video online featuring a series of good luck messages.

Head teacher Mike Paul said: “One of our PE teachers asked the staff to share messages of support and put it all together so Kirsty could see it before she competed.

“There’s incredible pride amongst the school community. We’re already excited about her progress and I’m sure we’ll see her progress for years to come.”

Throughout her time at Bucksburn Academy, the sixth year pupil and her family have been offered support  to help her achieve her sporting goals.

Mr Paul added: “One of the first meetings I had was with Kirsty’s mum, her guidance teacher and Team GB, looking at how the school could support her.

“We knew way back then what a talent she is and how hard-working and determined she is.

“We’ve had a plan for the past four years to make sure that learning continues all the way through, which has largely been down to her pupil support teacher. She has been phenomenal.”

What’s next for Kirsty Muir?

Next week, the freestyle skier will travel to Zhangjiakou to take part in the women’s slopestyle competition.

The qualifying round will be held on February 13 with the final to take place the following day.

She said the next event is her main focus at the moment, but as soon as it is completed she will be back to school to prepare for her upcoming exams.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal