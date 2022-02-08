Ruby Anderson, 13, missing after last seen leaving Inverurie Academy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns are growing for missing Inverurie 13-year-old Ruby Anderson who has not been seen since leaving school on Tuesday.

The Aberdeenshire teen has been reported missing since last being seen at 10am.

Ruby was last sighted leaving Inverurie Academy wearing a black Adidas jacket and white trainers.

Police are now growing concerned about the welfare of the school pupil.

Ruby is described as being 5ft 2in tall with long red or auburn hair.

She is known to spend time in both Aberdeen and Inverurie.

Anyone who has seen Ruby, or knows where she is, should contact police quoting reference 1210 from February 8.