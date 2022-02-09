New hope in Braemar fireplaces row as petition could mean plans are shelved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New hope in Braemar fireplaces row as petition could mean plans are shelved

By Ben Hendry
February 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 5:24 pm
A petition has been launched to pause the removal of fireplaces from Braemar homes. Picture by Mhorvan Park, Design Team.
Council tenants in Braemar have been given fresh hope in their fight against plans to remove their badly-needed fireplaces.

A petition backed by 64 people has been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council over a scheme to do away with coal fires to help meet environmental targets.

So far, the decision has been in the hands of unelected top brass – who have resisted calls to delay the work despite mounting protests.

But next Tuesday, February 15, the power will be placed in the hands of the elected members of the Marr Area Committee.

And their vote could ultimately mean the plans are placed on the back-burner.

What does Braemar fireplaces petition say?

The petition, started by Braemar Community Council, asks for the work to be “paused and reconsidered”.

It states: “We would like to raise our concerns regarding the planned removal of
fireplaces in council properties, especially, following Storm Arwen, where there
are no contingencies in place to provide warmth.

“We would like i) the fireplaces to remain in-situ and ii) for other upgrades to
continue as planned, until the council has contingencies in place in the event of
future power cuts.”

Councillor Geva Blackett, Brian Wood of the Braemar Community Council and resident Louise Kelly discuss the plans. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Passions inflamed over eco housing plans

Last month, the plans sparked protests across the UK’s coldest village.

At that point, residents were just emerging from Storm Arwen, which provided a harsh reminder of how vital their coal fires could be.

Left without power, in some cases for days, people huddled around the flames to keep warm and to heat soup for elderly neighbours.

Since then, properties across Aberdeenshire have again fallen victim to the elements – with storms Malik and Corrie causing widespread blackouts.

The six council tenants on Balnellan Road and Balnellan Place insist their fires do little harm to the environment as they are only used as backup.

Louise Kelly’s fireplace is one which could be torn out.

What could Braemar fireplaces petition achieve?

The council papers are clear that any decision taken by the committee next week will not be the final say in the matter.

Members will have the option of requesting a further report before any real verdict is reached.

It would come before a later meeting, and feature input from the council’s head of housing and building standards.

Independent councillor Geva Blackett is part of the committee, and has been outspoken on the issue in recent weeks.

Why does council want to remove fireplaces?

The scheme is part of Aberdeenshire Council’s “housing improvement plan”, designed to help meet climate change targets.

Under the programme, open fires will be removed and electric storage heaters will be upgraded in certain properties.

Braemar holds the record for the lowest ever UK temperature – having reached -27.2C twice, in 1895 and 1982.

You can see the Marr Area Committee papers for yourself here.

