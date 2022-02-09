New hope in Braemar fireplaces row as petition could mean plans are shelved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Council tenants in Braemar have been given fresh hope in their fight against plans to remove their badly-needed fireplaces.

A petition backed by 64 people has been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council over a scheme to do away with coal fires to help meet environmental targets.

So far, the decision has been in the hands of unelected top brass – who have resisted calls to delay the work despite mounting protests.

But next Tuesday, February 15, the power will be placed in the hands of the elected members of the Marr Area Committee.

And their vote could ultimately mean the plans are placed on the back-burner.

What does Braemar fireplaces petition say?

The petition, started by Braemar Community Council, asks for the work to be “paused and reconsidered”.

It states: “We would like to raise our concerns regarding the planned removal of

fireplaces in council properties, especially, following Storm Arwen, where there

are no contingencies in place to provide warmth.

“We would like i) the fireplaces to remain in-situ and ii) for other upgrades to

continue as planned, until the council has contingencies in place in the event of

future power cuts.”

Passions inflamed over eco housing plans

Last month, the plans sparked protests across the UK’s coldest village.

At that point, residents were just emerging from Storm Arwen, which provided a harsh reminder of how vital their coal fires could be.

Left without power, in some cases for days, people huddled around the flames to keep warm and to heat soup for elderly neighbours.

Since then, properties across Aberdeenshire have again fallen victim to the elements – with storms Malik and Corrie causing widespread blackouts.

The six council tenants on Balnellan Road and Balnellan Place insist their fires do little harm to the environment as they are only used as backup.

What could Braemar fireplaces petition achieve?

The council papers are clear that any decision taken by the committee next week will not be the final say in the matter.

Members will have the option of requesting a further report before any real verdict is reached.

It would come before a later meeting, and feature input from the council’s head of housing and building standards.

Independent councillor Geva Blackett is part of the committee, and has been outspoken on the issue in recent weeks.

Why does council want to remove fireplaces?

The scheme is part of Aberdeenshire Council’s “housing improvement plan”, designed to help meet climate change targets.

Under the programme, open fires will be removed and electric storage heaters will be upgraded in certain properties.

Braemar holds the record for the lowest ever UK temperature – having reached -27.2C twice, in 1895 and 1982.

You can see the Marr Area Committee papers for yourself here.