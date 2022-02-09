Aberdeen has second highest Covid rate in Scotland as cases subside from Omicron wave

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Aberdeen City Council region continues to have the second highest Covid rate in Scotland – but numbers are continuing to fall.

The latest daily update published by Public Health Scotland shows there were 242 new PCR test results reported in the Granite City on Wednesday.

It means the latest seven-day case rate per 100,000 people in Aberdeen is 641.3, higher than the current Scottish average of 438.9 and behind only Dundee in the national charts.

However, the current numbers are still less than half the Covid rate peak of more than 1100 reported during the Omicron wave in Aberdeen on January 11.

What is happening nationally?

The Scottish Government has reported 7,640 new cases of Covid across the country, which includes PCR and lateral flow test results.

Sadly, 15 people have died during the last 24 hours following a positive coronavirus diagnosis, including one in the Highland Council area.

There were 934 patients being treated in Scottish hospitals on Tuesday with Covid, which is 16 fewer than on Monday.

Of those, 21 patients were in intensive care, which is an increase of three from the total reported on Tuesday.

What is the regional Covid breakdown?

There were 189 new confirmed Covid cases from PCR tests in Aberdeenshire reported on Wednesday with the area currently having a seven-day rate of 449.8 cases per 100,000 people – similar to the Scottish average.

Meanwhile, there were 187 new cases in the Highlands and 50 in Moray with both reporting a seven-day case rate per 100,000 people of about 360.

There were 12 new cases in both Orkney and Shetland and nine in the Western Isles with the areas occupying three of the bottom five spots nationally with North and South Ayrshire.

Meanwhile, there were 5,486 Covid jabs administered at vaccination centres across Scotland on Tuesday.

It means 92.1% of all over 12s have had their first jab while 74.7% of all over 18s have received their booster.

Track Covid across Scotland with our charts