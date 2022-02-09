Aberdeen has second highest Covid rate in Scotland as cases subside from Omicron wave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen has second highest Covid rate in Scotland as cases subside from Omicron wave

By David Mackay
February 9, 2022, 2:42 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 3:01 pm
Union Street in Aberdeen. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Union Street in Aberdeen. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media

The Aberdeen City Council region continues to have the second highest Covid rate in Scotland – but numbers are continuing to fall.

The latest daily update published by Public Health Scotland shows there were 242 new PCR test results reported in the Granite City on Wednesday.

It means the latest seven-day case rate per 100,000 people in Aberdeen is 641.3, higher than the current Scottish average of 438.9 and behind only Dundee in the national charts.

However, the current numbers are still less than half the Covid rate peak of more than 1100 reported during the Omicron wave in Aberdeen on January 11.

What is happening nationally?

The Scottish Government has reported 7,640 new cases of Covid across the country, which includes PCR and lateral flow test results.

Sadly, 15 people have died during the last 24 hours following a positive coronavirus diagnosis, including one in the Highland Council area.

There were 934 patients being treated in Scottish hospitals on Tuesday with Covid, which is 16 fewer than on Monday.

Of those, 21 patients were in intensive care, which is an increase of three from the total reported on Tuesday.

What is the regional Covid breakdown?

There were 189 new confirmed Covid cases from PCR tests in Aberdeenshire reported on Wednesday with the area currently having a seven-day rate of 449.8 cases per 100,000 people – similar to the Scottish average.

Meanwhile, there were 187 new cases in the Highlands and 50 in Moray with both reporting a seven-day case rate per 100,000 people of about 360.

There were 12 new cases in both Orkney and Shetland and nine in the Western Isles with the areas occupying three of the bottom five spots nationally with North and South Ayrshire.

Meanwhile, there were 5,486 Covid jabs administered at vaccination centres across Scotland on Tuesday.

It means 92.1% of all over 12s have had their first jab while 74.7% of all over 18s have received their booster.

Track Covid across Scotland with our charts

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal