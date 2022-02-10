‘I’m sure they’ll bite our hands off’: ‘Visionaries’ expected to fight for final piece of UTG real estate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A rush for property in Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) has been predicted, as the end of a £28.3 million facelift nears.

Talks are at an advanced stage with a preferred tenant for the Rosemount Pavilion built at the top of the Victorian park, across the road from His Majesty’s Theatre.

Meanwhile, bids for the Burns Pavilion – halfway down Union Terrace – are due to close this week.

But the largest of the new builds within the refurbished below-street-level garden, Union Pavilion, remains on the market – with no end in sight for those trying to entice tenants into UTG’s last piece of real estate.

The two-storey hut, above the long-closed and neglected public toilets with their mosaic tiling, has been the cause of concern – with interest in the venture being questioned.

Town House ‘confidence’ in bids for Union Pavilion

But council property boss, Stephen Booth, said ongoing construction work on Union Pavilion was the reason for the prolonged marketing – with willing bidders circling.

However, he remains “confident” interest would translate into firm offers for the space.

The chief corporate landlord officer said: “As works progress on each individual building, some are more straight forward than others.

“Feedback we have had from people who have viewed Union Pavilion so far is that they would like to see the construction move on a bit further to understand exactly how their operation would fit into it.

“Which is why the last pavilion has a later closing date than the others to allow the construction to progress and potential operators to view it further down the line before they commit to fit out costs and putting formal submissions to us.

“We are confident we will get offers.”

Union Terrace Gardens expected to be finished this spring

It comes as work on the multi-million-pound revamp nears completion, though no date has been set for a return to the much-loved gardens for the general public.

Recently very visual progress was made as the statue of King Edward VII was craned back into place on the corner of Union Street and Union Terrace, close to the Union Pavilion.

Space within one of the pavilions is expected to be used for a cultural endeavour, capital convener Marie Boulton previously told The P&J.

The Burns Pavilion is also to be used to boost access into the gardens, finally adding lift access.

But the income generated from the rent is not expected to make much of a dent in the cost of the UTG overhaul, which began in 2019.

This is on top of a new grand staircase at the Rosemount end and curving walkways into the gardens.

Boulton: Bidders will be ‘biting our hands off’ for slice of Union Terrace Gardens real estate

Speaking at a meeting of councillors on Wednesday, Mrs Boulton said: “I was down there yesterday, visiting after King Edward VII was reinstated in his place. It has been a major project for the team.

“It was the first time I managed to get into see the layout of the Union Pavilion and I think anyone that is a bit visionary will be able to see a really exciting opportunity.

“I am sure they will all be biting our hands off.”