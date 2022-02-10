‘I’m sure they’ll bite our hands off’: ‘Visionaries’ expected to fight for final piece of UTG real estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I’m sure they’ll bite our hands off’: ‘Visionaries’ expected to fight for final piece of UTG real estate

By Alastair Gossip
February 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Union Terrace Gardens, soon to be complete with three new pavilions, from the skies. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
From the sky: Union Terrace Gardens, showing the soon-to-be-completed Rosemount and Burns pavilions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media, February 1 2022.

A rush for property in Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) has been predicted, as the end of a £28.3 million facelift nears.

Talks are at an advanced stage with a preferred tenant for the Rosemount Pavilion built at the top of the Victorian park, across the road from His Majesty’s Theatre.

Meanwhile, bids for the Burns Pavilion – halfway down Union Terrace – are due to close this week.

But the largest of the new builds within the refurbished below-street-level garden, Union Pavilion, remains on the market – with no end in sight for those trying to entice tenants into UTG’s last piece of real estate.

Going, going, gone: Council chiefs are ‘confident’ bids will come for the remaining Union Terrace Gardens pavilion. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

The two-storey hut, above the long-closed and neglected public toilets with their mosaic tiling, has been the cause of concern – with interest in the venture being questioned.

Town House ‘confidence’ in bids for Union Pavilion

But council property boss, Stephen Booth, said ongoing construction work on Union Pavilion was the reason for the prolonged marketing – with willing bidders circling.

However, he remains “confident” interest would translate into firm offers for the space.

The chief corporate landlord officer said: “As works progress on each individual building, some are more straight forward than others.

“Feedback we have had from people who have viewed Union Pavilion so far is that they would like to see the construction  move on a bit further to understand exactly how their operation would fit into it.

“Which is why the last pavilion has a later closing date than the others to allow the construction to progress and potential operators to view it further down the line before they commit to fit out costs and putting formal submissions to us.

“We are confident we will get offers.”

Union Terrace Gardens expected to be finished this spring

It comes as work on the multi-million-pound revamp nears completion, though no date has been set for a return to the much-loved gardens for the general public.

King Edward VII is hoisted back to his usual perch on the corner of Union Street and Union Terrace last month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

Recently very visual progress was made as the statue of King Edward VII was craned back into place on the corner of Union Street and Union Terrace, close to the Union Pavilion.

Space within one of the pavilions is expected to be used for a cultural endeavour, capital convener Marie Boulton previously told The P&J.

The Burns Pavilion is also to be used to boost access into the gardens, finally adding lift access.

But the income generated from the rent is not expected to make much of a dent in the cost of the UTG overhaul, which began in 2019.

This is on top of a new grand staircase at the Rosemount end and curving walkways into the gardens.

Boulton: Bidders will be ‘biting our hands off’ for slice of Union Terrace Gardens real estate

Speaking at a meeting of councillors on Wednesday, Mrs Boulton said: “I was down there yesterday, visiting after King Edward VII was reinstated in his place. It has been a major project for the team.

Councillor Marie Boulton cuts the first turf in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019, ahead of the £28.3m refurb. Pictured with then council co-leaders Jenny Laing and Douglas Lumsden. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

“It was the first time I managed to get into see the layout of the Union Pavilion and I think anyone that is a bit visionary will be able to see a really exciting opportunity.

“I am  sure they will all be biting our hands off.”

Will the multi-million-pound Union Terrace Gardens project end decades of debate?

