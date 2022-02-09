Aspiring social worker who stole more than £6,000 from man in her care struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aspiring social worker who stole more than £6,000 from man in her care struck off

By David Meikle
February 9, 2022, 7:39 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 9:16 pm
Aspiring social worker Megan Robertson was jailed last March for stealing from a vulnerable man in her care
Megan Robertson was jailed last March for stealing from a vulnerable man in her care

A carer who stole more than £6,000 from an 83-year-old man she was looking after has been struck off – despite begging for a “second chance”.

Megan Robertson, 23, stole her vulnerable victim’s bank card and visited cash machines on dozens of occasions withdrawing the maximum amount.

When police searched her home after catching her on CCTV they discovered over £1,000 in cash and receipts for new clothes and expensive children’s toys.

Robertson, of Ellon, admitted stealing the bank card and £6,320 when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last year and she was jailed for six months.

At the time, Sheriff Graham Buchanan described her deceit as “mean and nasty” and a serious “breach of trust”.

Now Robertson has been removed from the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) register after a hearing. 

Struck off

The mum begged the watchdog for a “second chance” and insisted that she was fit to practise because the thefts – which happened between September and November 2020 – were “out of character”.

Robertson, who claimed she wanted to be a social worker and was studying social care at college, also said she would follow any conditions set down by the disciplinary body if they allowed her to remain in the profession.

But in a written ruling, the SSSC said: “A removal order was the appropriate and proportionate sanction in your case.

“It was necessary in order to protect members of the public and to serve the public interest in upholding proper standards and maintaining confidence in the social service workforce and the SSSC as the regulator.

“Your behaviour engaged the decisions guidance on cases where more serious action may be required, namely dishonesty, abuse of a position of trust and behaviour that was fundamentally incompatible with professional registration.”

During the court hearing, it emerged Robertson had learned the pensioner’s PIN when she took him to a cash point before stealing his card and using it herself.

She had also used some of the stolen money to put a deposit down on a new car, as well as children’s toys.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal