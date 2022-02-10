It’s coming back! Tour of Britain 2022 to start in Aberdeen for brand new north-east stage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tour of Britain organisers have confirmed the much-anticipated cycle race will return to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in 2022 – and this time host the start.

The event ventured as far north as it ever had been last year as the north-east hosted the climax of the coveted tour.

Crowds packed the daunting Cairn o’ Mount climb, scenic roads on Deeside and Aberdeen beach for the sprint finish.

Now race organisers have confirmed the event will return to Aberdeen for the start of the 2022 Tour of Britain with a new route stage to run through Aberdeenshire.

Tour of Britain 2022: What do we know?

Tour of Britain organisers have confirmed that Aberdeen will host the start of the first stage of 2022’s race.

They say the opening will coincide with a full weekend of activities in the city to run alongside the race, including the Scottish Cycling Criterium Championships.

It has been confirmed the opening stage will finish in Aberdeenshire.

However, organisers have not stated where and have said the race will reach “brand new communities”.

It has been confirmed stunning scenery from the north-east will again be televised live on ITV4 with coverage shown in more than 150 countries worldwide on Eurosport and the Global Cycling Network.

Meanwhile, the second stage of the Tour of Britain will also take place in Scotland at a location to be confirmed. Last year a stage was run from Hawick to Edinburgh.

The event is part of the UCI ProSeries, making it one of the most prestigious events in the sport.

What are the other 2022 highlights?

The start of the 2022 Tour of Britain in Aberdeen is the furthest north the race will ever have begun.

Meanwhile, the third stage will be the events first ever visit to Sunderland in the north of England.

And the climax will come on the Isle of Wight in what is expected to be the largest sports event ever held on the island.

Mick Bennet, Tour of Britain race director, said: “Announcing the locations of the Tour of Britain stages is always a day I look forward to greatly, as I know how much people want to watch the race from their own doorsteps.

“The 2022 race is shaping up to be another unforgettable edition of the race, particularly since we’re mixing familiar regions, with new areas, places we’ve never fully explored and those we’ve been unable to visit for many years.

“Hopefully today’s announcement whets the appetite while we finalise the routes of the eight stages – rest assured we’ve got some more surprises to come.”