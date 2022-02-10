Teenager arrested following ‘pitch invasion’ during Aberdeen v Celtic match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly invaded the pitch at Pittodrie during last night’s match with Celtic.

The alleged incident happened during the second half of the game, which finished in a 3-2 defeat for the Dons.

He will be reported to the procurator fiscal, alongside a 54-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a racially-motivated breach of the peace.

Police have also charged a 14-year-old boy after a flare was lit in the King Street area during a march before he game.

He will be reported to the youth justice management system.

Officers say they will continue their inquiries to find others also using pyrotechnics.

Chief Inspector David Paterson said: “I’d like to thank the vast majority of supporters from both clubs for their conduct surrounding last night’s match.

“We will continue to liaise with both clubs as they consider any restrictive measures for those individuals found to be responsible for illegal activities.”

Earlier this week, three men and two teenagers were charged after flares were set off at a Dons v Rangers match in January.

Police confirmed they were seeking football banning orders for these individuals.