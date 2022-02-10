Teenager arrested following ‘pitch invasion’ during Aberdeen v Celtic match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager arrested following ‘pitch invasion’ during Aberdeen v Celtic match

By Ellie Milne
February 10, 2022, 3:28 pm Updated: February 10, 2022, 4:10 pm
Three arrests were made in connection with the latest fixture at Pittodrie Stadium
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly invaded the pitch at Pittodrie during last night’s match with Celtic.

The alleged incident happened during the second half of the game, which finished in a 3-2 defeat for the Dons.

He will be reported to the procurator fiscal, alongside a 54-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a racially-motivated breach of the peace.

Police have also charged a 14-year-old boy after a flare was lit in the King Street area during a march before he game.

He will be reported to the youth justice management system.

Officers say they will continue their inquiries to find others also using pyrotechnics.

Chief Inspector David Paterson said: “I’d like to thank the vast majority of supporters from both clubs for their conduct surrounding last night’s match.

“We will continue to liaise with both clubs as they consider any restrictive measures for those individuals found to be responsible for illegal activities.”

Earlier this week, three men and two teenagers were charged after flares were set off at a Dons v Rangers match in January.

Police confirmed they were seeking football banning orders for these individuals.

