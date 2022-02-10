Protest against soaring cost of living to be held in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Protest against soaring cost of living to be held in Aberdeen

By Ellie Milne
February 10, 2022, 6:06 pm Updated: February 10, 2022, 6:52 pm
The protest will take place outside Marischal Square on Saturday, February 12
Residents of the north-east are being urged to take part in a protest against the soaring cost of living this weekend.

Aberdeen Trades Union Council (ATUC) has organised a protest to take place on Saturday at Marischal College.

It is one of many events planned across the UK protesting against the rising costs of gas, electricity and food.

Ofgem’s announcement that the energy price cap will rise by 54% this April is expected to have a significant impact on all households, and especially the most vulnerable in society.

ATUC said they are proud to stand alongside other organisers – the People’s Assembly, DPAC and Fuel Poverty Action – at a time when the gap between rich and poor is “widening exponentially”.

ATUC President Graeme Farquhar is urging the public to take part in Saturday’s protest. Picture by Heather Fowlie.

Living costs ‘totally unacceptable’

President Graeme Farquhar said: “We are urging all ATUC delegates and affiliates and citizens of the north-east to come together and give a clear message that these cost of living rises are totally unacceptable.

“Once again these rises will hit the poorest in our society and with below inflation pay increases, working people will find themselves less and less able to cope.

“Poverty will rise and families will be forced to choose between eating and heating. In the north-east of Scotland that is a really stark choice.

“The measures proposed by the Tory government will do nothing to mitigate the impact of these cost of living rises on ordinary people. Despite massive profits by the energy companies, calls for a windfall tax have fallen on deaf ears.”

The protest will begin at 12.30pm on Saturday on Broad Street.

