Protest against soaring cost of living to be held in Aberdeen

Residents of the north-east are being urged to take part in a protest against the soaring cost of living this weekend.

Aberdeen Trades Union Council (ATUC) has organised a protest to take place on Saturday at Marischal College.

It is one of many events planned across the UK protesting against the rising costs of gas, electricity and food.

Ofgem’s announcement that the energy price cap will rise by 54% this April is expected to have a significant impact on all households, and especially the most vulnerable in society.

ATUC said they are proud to stand alongside other organisers – the People’s Assembly, DPAC and Fuel Poverty Action – at a time when the gap between rich and poor is “widening exponentially”.

Living costs ‘totally unacceptable’

President Graeme Farquhar said: “We are urging all ATUC delegates and affiliates and citizens of the north-east to come together and give a clear message that these cost of living rises are totally unacceptable.

“Once again these rises will hit the poorest in our society and with below inflation pay increases, working people will find themselves less and less able to cope.

“Poverty will rise and families will be forced to choose between eating and heating. In the north-east of Scotland that is a really stark choice.

“The measures proposed by the Tory government will do nothing to mitigate the impact of these cost of living rises on ordinary people. Despite massive profits by the energy companies, calls for a windfall tax have fallen on deaf ears.”

The protest will begin at 12.30pm on Saturday on Broad Street.