Gordon Walkden: Death of Banchory councillor who was unlocking royal chapel secrets

Gordon Walkden was a geology professor, a finder of prehistoric rocks and the decipherer of hidden royal artworks.

But for those who knew him best he wasn’t just Aberdeenshire’s answer to Indiana Jones – he was a man who devoted himself to serving his community.

We look back at the remarkable life of the Aberdeen University lecturer and Banchory councillor who passed away age 77.

Early years

Gordon Mark Walkden was born on June 8, 1944 in Edinburgh.

He was one of three children for architect John Stanley Walkden and his wife Margaret Isabel, who bred boxer dogs.

The family later moved to Beckenham in Greater London.

He was the youngest of the three boys. While Anthony and then Christopher – who became an Olympic swimmer – were away from home, Gordon had responsibilities in the house.

He was even drafted in to help deliver puppies as a teenager.

Not the best start

A devoted fossil collector from a young age he was enthused further when he got his first bike and could cover more ground.

However, his passion for geology didn’t immediately translate into academic success.

He was expelled from primary and unsuccessful in his first senior school. he subsequently found his feet in the Quintin Kynaston School, St John’s Wood.

Although, even there he was written off as ‘only being fit for an interior decorating job’.

It wasn’t until he moved to Norwood Technical College that he gained three As. From there he went to Manchester University to study geology.

“Being someone who peaked later helped shape Gordon’s teaching career. He knew what it was like to achieve later. And it helped even within our own family as our own children developed at different times, and we’ve seen it with our grandchildren too,” said Mary, Gordon’s wife.

A life-long partnership

Mary Begg and Gordon first met on the train leaving London for university.

“I could hear him chatting to another girl but by what he was saying I realised we were on the same course.”

They became friends first then started courting, and their first official date was to watch Top of the Pops being filmed in Manchester.

“I was rather worried we wouldn’t really be dressed for the occasion,” Mary said.

“The weather was terrible and Gordon was in a gabardine raincoat. Hardly fitting of a modern TV show.”

But love struck anyway. The pair wed at the end of their second year, at St Mary the Virgin in Shalford, near Guildford, where Mary came from.

On graduating the couple both began PHDs but Mary’s studies were interrupted by the birth of their first child, Graham.

A move north

In 1970, After completing his doctorate, Gordon, who also swam for Manchester University and northern England universities, was offered a job in Aberdeen.

He moved first and when settled, Mary and Graham followed.

They moved to Banchory and despite believing it may only be a short stay they remained for the next 51 years.

They would have two more children, Andrew – who was one of the first people in Banchory to have a kidney transplant – and Catherine.

As the years advanced he was appointed head of geology and petroleum geology, and promoted to senior management.

He was the first director of teaching and learning for the college of physical sciences, and was also head of college of physical sciences until he retired in 2011.

Headline making finds

Gordon’s research and teaching centred on paleontology and sedimentology, especially limestones.

He published countless papers including one detailing a piece of rock from the triassic period, which he found in a quarry in the Cotswolds.

The rock – which in essence contained melted particles due to meteor impact – was the first of its kind to be discovered in the UK or Europe associated with the Manicouagan impact crater in Canada.

Mary explained: “Gordon wasn’t looking for that particular kind of rock but of course could tell what it was when he spotted it.

“Back then, in the late triassic, North America and Europe were not separated as they are today as the Atlantic hadn’t opened up. So it really was an extraordinary find.”

Community involvement

In the late 70s Gordon became involved with Banchory youth club held in the games hall at the Academy.

He was also chairman of Banchory Community Council before he was elected Banchory district councillor for Kincardine and Deeside in 1984.

Four years later he became vice-convenor of that council and also chaired the policy and resources committee.

‘A mover and a shaker’

Fellow councillor and friend Norma Makin added her words of tribute.

She said: “I first met Gordon in 1987 when he attended Banchory Community Council meetings as a co-opted member.

“This was the same year that his book, About Banchory, was published to commemorate the town’s Centenary.

“Some people are called doers, some are called thinkers, some are called movers and shakers. Gordon was all of those in abundance.”

Banchory proud

Under Gordon’s tenure the Platties were renovated, 75 High Street was developed and Bellfield car-park was improved.

The Scott Skinner Square transformation was also completed in February 1995.

Alongside his other roles Gordon formed and chaired the committee to relaunch Banchory gala week in 1989.

And he founded Banchory Heritage Society in 1992.

“Before Gordon stepped down in 1996 he mentored me through the pitfalls of local elections.

“I well remember his catchy title to my election leaflet. It said: ‘Elect a caring councillor, not a puppet politician’. I could not describe Gordon more eloquently,” Norma added.

A royal interest in retirement

In his retirement Gordon continued speaking on and researching geological topics.

His work on the unrecorded Victorian marble industry in Devon resulted in a Geologists’ Association guide on the subject.

Over the last five years he accepted an invitation to identify some of the marbles used in the Albert Memorial Chapel in Windsor. He became fascinated by the hidden meanings behind the magnificent pietre dure decor.

So much so that he produced an extensive report on this for the archives.

“The private chapel is where Queen Victoria celebrated Prince Albert,” Mary said. “It’s the most magnificent sight to see.

“Gordon spent the last years of his life amazed by the workmanship, and was committed to unravelling its mysteries.”

His most recent and incomplete research has been on the decorative use of Scottish marbles in major cities of the UK.

However, as busy as he was he still had time to keep working on his garden which remained his pride and joy.

Final Farewell

Gordon was diagnosed with a fast-growing cancer last year.

He used the time he had left to find homes for his treasured geological finds.

One is now in Edinburgh’s Natural History Museum and others dotted across the world.

He passed away at home peacefully, in his study, surrounded by his fossils.

A celebration of his life took place on Wednesday, February 2nd at Baldarroch Crematorium.

He is survived by Mary, his daughter Catherine and her husband David, and their children Harry, Ruby and Adam. Gordon is predeceased by sons Graham and Andrew.

Mary added: “We expect that more than £1000 will have been raised from donations. These will go to Marie Curie which we are very grateful for.

“I’ve been very touched by how many people watched the funeral online and know he will be missed, and remembered by so many people.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.