Renewed appeal to trace missing Jakub Ziomko last seen near Portlethen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Renewed appeal to trace missing Jakub Ziomko last seen near Portlethen

By David Mackay
February 10, 2022, 9:09 pm Updated: February 10, 2022, 9:59 pm
Collage of missing Jakub Ziomko and a police officer.
Jakub Ziomko has been reported missing from Portlethen.

A renewed appeal has been made by police to trace missing Jakub Ziomko from Aberdeen.

The 39-year-old was last seen in the Findon area near Portlethen on Tuesday afternoon.

Coastguard crews from Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Cruden Bay have already carried out a thorough search of the area with a helicopter also joining the operation.

Missing Person – Mr Jakub Ziomko (39) AberdeenSearches and enquiries are continuing today to find Jakub Ziomko (39),…

Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, 10 February 2022

On Thursday, police officers were out in the area where Mr Ziomko was last seen to hand out leaflets and appeal to the public for any information anyone may have.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of the Aberdeen resident.

When he was last seen in the Findon area at about noon on Tuesday, he was wearing a dark green North Face jacked and carrying a brown bag.

Mr Ziomko is described as 5ft 8ins tall with short brown hair and a brown beard. He speaks with a Polish accent.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of missing Jakub Ziomko should contact police by calling 101.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal