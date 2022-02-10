Renewed appeal to trace missing Jakub Ziomko last seen near Portlethen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A renewed appeal has been made by police to trace missing Jakub Ziomko from Aberdeen.

The 39-year-old was last seen in the Findon area near Portlethen on Tuesday afternoon.

Coastguard crews from Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Cruden Bay have already carried out a thorough search of the area with a helicopter also joining the operation.

On Thursday, police officers were out in the area where Mr Ziomko was last seen to hand out leaflets and appeal to the public for any information anyone may have.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of the Aberdeen resident.

When he was last seen in the Findon area at about noon on Tuesday, he was wearing a dark green North Face jacked and carrying a brown bag.

Mr Ziomko is described as 5ft 8ins tall with short brown hair and a brown beard. He speaks with a Polish accent.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of missing Jakub Ziomko should contact police by calling 101.