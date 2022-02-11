Dons bosses to meet with police over Red Shed troubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dons bosses to meet with police over Red Shed troubles

By Ellie Milne
February 11, 2022, 3:37 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 9:04 pm
Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen


Dons bosses will meet with police and council chiefs next week to discuss the future of one of the stands at Pittodrie.

The Red Shed was introduced last year to boost the crowd atmosphere, and has 2,000 unallocated seats.

But in recent weeks, Aberdeen FC has reported issues with vandals and flares being set off – prompting next week’s talks with licensing chiefs and police.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack took to Twitter earlier today to share that he and commercial director Robert Wicks would attend the meetings.

He said that Aberdeen City Council and the police are “100% dictating policing” and stewarding, and that they will do their utmost to find a balance.

Vandalism at Pittodrie

Last month, nearly £10,000 worth of damage was caused to the Red Shed, including seats toilet areas and exit gates, during an Aberdeen v Rangers match.

At the time, club bosses warned that this small group was jeopardising the future of the Red Shed.

Since the seating is unallocated, the club wrote to every season ticket holder to ask for help in identifying the culprits.

In his Tweets, Mr Cormack said: “Having championed the Red Shed we plan to meet with Aberdeen City Council (ACC) and Police Scotland next week. They are 100% dictating policing/stewarding.

“We are here because of pyros/vandalism caused by a few.

“Will do our upmost working with ACC/police to get right balance.”

Mr Cormack continued: “The reason for my silence is simply down to the fact that I don’t want anything that I might say to be taken out of context that would be detrimental to the team.”

The Red Shed was set up in partnership with licensing authorities and the police.

It was introduced to help boost the match-day atmosphere at home games in Aberdeen and has helped attract younger supporters to the stadium.

A police spokesman said: “We work closely and are in regular contact with Aberdeen Football Club.”

Aberdeen FC declined to comment further on the meeting.

Fans charged over flares

This week, three men and three teenagers have been charged in connection with flares being set off at Pittodrie and in the King Street area.

Five were in attendance at the match against Rangers on January 18, while a 14-year-old was arrested for setting off a flare before the Celtic match on Wednesday.

Rangers fan Gavin Brown let off a smoke bomb in the stadium last month and admitted possession of a controlled article when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He avoided a ban from football games, but was fined £940.

