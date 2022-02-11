Prisoner transfer on the A90 after security van breaks down

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of prisoners had to be moved between vehicles at the side of the A90 this afternoon, after the van they were travelling in broke down.

The GEOAmey van was forced to pull over to the hard shoulder near Balmedie on the road between Aberdeen and Peterhead just before noon today.

It was later joined by another vehicle from the prisoner transfer company, which took on the occupants as police arrived to support the process.

A police spokesman said: “Officers received report of a prison van having broken down on the A90 near Foveran around 12.10pm on Friday, February 11, 2022.

“Officers attended and the occupants were transferred to a replacement van.”