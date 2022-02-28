New ‘Hobbit huts’ near Dyce, plans for gym at Aberdeen beach, Peterhead police station revamp and Banff bakery to become tattoo parlour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Join us for our regular weekly look at some of the latest planning applications lodged with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils.

This week, we have an interesting development in “The Shire” sure to please Lord of the Rings fans.

A proposal has been put forward to create Aberdeenshire “Hobbit huts” on land at Kingseat, which developers envision as “luxury glamping” accommodation.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen fitness fans could soon have a new gym to visit near the seafront and the former Peterhead police station could have a new lease of life.

First though, a new pizzeria is facing a spat with one neighbour over its illuminated signs…

Let there be light?

Aberdeen’s Big Manny’s Pizza opened its first dedicated venue in the city last month, having developed quite a following while serving up its famously huge slices from a pub.

The new shop, on the corner of Pittodrie Street and Ardarroch Road, is already proving a hit.

But permission was not sought in advance for its illuminated signage, so they are only now asking Aberdeen City Council for its blessing.

One nearby resident is a bit crusty about the situation and is asking the authority to reject Big Manny’s application.

He says the beaming signage causes him bother by “lighting up directly into his lounge”.

Vet wants to take over home next door

A veterinary practice in New Deer has formed plans to expand into the house next door.

Director of Meadows Vets, Ewan Jamieson, wants to knock through the wall separating 54 and 52 Main Street in the village.

The ground floor of 52 would then be used as storage space and a kitchen for the animal hospital.

The property could also be “used for occasional staff accommodation while on call or during adverse weather”.

Peterhead police station’s new lease of life

The old Peterhead police station could become new offices in the centre of the Blue Toon.

The force’s former home on Merchant Street was built in 1920 and shut in the summer of 2020.

Fife-based Forget Me Not Properties is behind the revamp plans.

They say that little renovation would be required as the “layout lends itself well

to the proposed office use”.

New coffee shop to give Turriff town centre a shot in the arm

Meanwhile, north-east coffee company Symposium has been brewing plans for a Turriff venue for some time…

And now the independent business has officially lodged plans for the new outlet in the former RS McColls on the town’s High Street.

Blueprints show how the former shop would be altered, with seating areas around a servery in the middle of the floor.

The first Symposium opened in Peterhead in 2005, and there are now 10 across the north-east.

New gym near Aberdeen beach?

A new gym could soon be opening near the Aberdeen seafront.

There has been a gap in the city’s fitness market since the closure of DW Sports at the Beach Boulevard retail park during the pandemic.

Now, just yards away on Cotton Street, proposals have been put forward for a new facility.

Derek Young, from Westhill, wants to transform an old unit on the street previously used by IWS (Industrial and Welding Supplies).

Gibb Tools hammering out a deal for new home

Another abandoned commercial premises in the Granite City could be in line for changes too.

Gibb Tools, a specialist supplier for north-east retail and offshore businesses, has vacated its long-term home on King Street.

The company has now lodged plans to transform an old unit in Bridge of Don into its new home.

Documents submitted to the council outline plans to extend and refurbish the building on Tern Place to use as an office and warehouse.

Banff tattooist could ink agreement on new shop

The former Granny Bakes store in Banff could soon be occupied again after closing nearly four years ago.

Owner Angela Wiseman closed the Strait Path bakery over a row about renovations at the nearby Tolbooth Hotel, which she said ruined trade.

Barbara Begun, a local tattooist who runs the Bespoke in Banff business, now wants to convert the empty space into her own shop.

The entrepreneur describes herself as “an experienced tattoo artist with 20 years of work” who is “looking forward to working in this beautiful corner of the world”.

How would you like to holiday in Aberdeenshire ‘Hobbit huts’?

Visitors to Whitecairns might soon find themselves thinking they have taken a wrong turn and ended up in Middle Earth…

Landowner Gavin Drummond wants to create a glamping site at Harsetone Moss that looks like something from the realms of fantasy.

The ambitious plans for the land at Parkseat include two underground “Hobbit huts”, four above-ground huts with grass roofs and two converted grain silo pods.

There will also be a treehouse for guests with a shared sauna, and each of the places to stay will have their own hot tub.

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council state: “Harestone Moss will provide unique, purpose-built tourist accommodation set in beautiful countryside, surrounded by nature and wildlife.

“There is a lack of accommodation in the area that allows guests to relax in a rural, natural environment and recharge.

“The site would aid in driving tourism in Aberdeenshire, which would help businesses after the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Medical moves approved

Finally, developments designed to help the health of residents in Braemar and Fraserburgh have been approved by Aberdeenshire Council.

The local authority has endorsed plans for Braemar Health Centre to temporarily relocate to a unit at the village’s famous Highland Games arena while £500,000 improvements take place at the building.

And permission has been granted for changes at Dalrymple Hall in Fraserburgh, as health bosses plan to turn it into a vaccination centre.

An access ramp and handrail will now be put up at the entrance as work on the transformation begins.

You can read our full story on the proposal here.

