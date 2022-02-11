Aberdeen’s Auchmill Road to shut tonight for ‘critical’ Haudagain works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the main gateways into Aberdeen will be partially closed tonight while “critical” safety works are carried out.

Transport Scotland has announced Auchmill Road will be closed eastbound between the Haudagain roundabout and Auchmill Terrace.

Work will be carried out from 10pm to 3am tomorrow.

A signed diversion will be in placed during this time for the safety of road users and workers.

The overnight works are part of the long-awaited improvements being made to the area.

#A96 #Auchmill Road: There will be a closure of the eastbound carriageway between the #Haudagain Roundabout/Auchmill Terrace tonight (11 Feb), 10pm-3am, for safety critical work. A signed diversion will be in place. We apologise for any inconvenience. ➡️ https://t.co/gxZJbavhbi pic.twitter.com/L64NwWTo8a — Transport Scotland (@transcotland) February 11, 2022

Work is continuing to create the so-called Haudagain bypass, which is a new road linking North Anderson Drive and Auchmill Road.

Although the roadworks were expected to be completed last winter, bad weather has caused the end date to be pushed back to the spring.

The Scottish Government also stated that the pandemic had caused a six month delay to the project.

Transport Scotland has apologised in advance for any inconvenience tonight’s closure causes.