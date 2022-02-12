Cyclist taken to hospital after Aberdeen crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cyclist has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a collision with a car near St Machar roundabout in Aberdeen.

Police received a call at just after 10 am on Saturday following a crash between a male cyclist and a car.

It is understood that the cyclist was placed in the recovery position as emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

An ambulance was in attendance at the scene and left the scene just before 11 am to take the cyclist to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

The driver of the car was issued with a ticket for careless driving.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist on St Machar Road, Aberdeen, around 10.05 am on Saturday, 12 February 2022.

“The male cyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Hospital as a precaution. The male driver was issued with a ticket for careless driving.”