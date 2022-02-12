Three people taken to hospital following three car collision on A98 near Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three people taken to hospital following three car collision on A98 near Fraserburgh

By Ross Hempseed
February 12, 2022, 2:06 pm Updated: February 12, 2022, 2:13 pm
Three people have been taken to hospital following a three-car collision on the A98 Fraserburgh to Fochabers road near Mid Ardlaw.

The incident happened just after noon on Saturday, February 12.

Police and Ambulance were in attendance at the scene but have since left.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to attend, with two appliances coming from Fraserburgh and one from Peterhead.

An additional heavy rescue vehicle was deployed from the North Anderson station in Aberdeen, which was equipped with cutting gear that was used in the rescue.

The Fire and Rescue have since left the scene at around 12.37 pm.

One person involved in the collision has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

An additional two people have been taken to Fraserburgh Hospital as a precaution.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

