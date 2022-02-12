Three people taken to hospital following three car collision on A98 near Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people have been taken to hospital following a three-car collision on the A98 Fraserburgh to Fochabers road near Mid Ardlaw.

The incident happened just after noon on Saturday, February 12.

Police and Ambulance were in attendance at the scene but have since left.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to attend, with two appliances coming from Fraserburgh and one from Peterhead.

An additional heavy rescue vehicle was deployed from the North Anderson station in Aberdeen, which was equipped with cutting gear that was used in the rescue.

The Fire and Rescue have since left the scene at around 12.37 pm.

One person involved in the collision has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

An additional two people have been taken to Fraserburgh Hospital as a precaution.

The road has since reopened to traffic.