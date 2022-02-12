Call for witnesses following four vehicle crash in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Call for witnesses following four vehicle crash in Aberdeen

By Ellie Milne
February 12, 2022, 2:50 pm
Skene Road in Aberdeen was closed for more than two hours following the crash. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Skene Road in Aberdeen was closed for more than two hours following the crash. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

Investigations are continuing following a four vehicle crash in Aberdeen yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Skene Road, near the turn-off for the crematorium, at around 1.30pm on Friday.

The crash, which involved three cars and a motorbike, caused the road to be closed for around two and a half hours.

A 51-year-old man, the motorcyclist, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his condition is described as stable.

Nobody else was injured.

Last night, it was confirmed that a 41-year-old man had been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

He will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

Inspector Tony McCullie said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this crash and has not already spoken to officers to come forward.

“I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage who was in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 1010, quoting incident number 1668 of February 11.

