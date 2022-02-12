Call for witnesses following four vehicle crash in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Investigations are continuing following a four vehicle crash in Aberdeen yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Skene Road, near the turn-off for the crematorium, at around 1.30pm on Friday.

The crash, which involved three cars and a motorbike, caused the road to be closed for around two and a half hours.

A 51-year-old man, the motorcyclist, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his condition is described as stable.

Nobody else was injured.

Last night, it was confirmed that a 41-year-old man had been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

He will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

Inspector Tony McCullie said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this crash and has not already spoken to officers to come forward.

“I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage who was in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 1010, quoting incident number 1668 of February 11.