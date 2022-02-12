Scottish Greens unveil new candidates for council elections in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Greens unveil new candidates for council elections in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

By Ellie Milne
February 12, 2022, 7:12 pm
The Scottish Greens revealed their City and Shire candidates on Saturday. Photo: Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
The Scottish Greens have announced their candidates for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire ahead of the council elections in May.

The party is running more candidates than ever before in both council areas, including a “full slate” in Aberdeen City.

They are hopeful that Green councillors will be elected in the city for the first time when the vote takes place on May 5.

Candidates came together in Aberdeen this afternoon and shared what the party will be focusing on in the lead up to the council elections.

The Scottish Greens Aberdeen candidates – Esme Houston, Heather Herbert, Alex Jarvis, Sylvia Hardie, Guy Ingerson, Maggie Chapman, Daniel Verhamme, Louise McCafferty, William Ball, Becky Rafferty and Harry Rafferty. Photo: Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

Leaving nobody behind

Candidate Guy Ingerson, who is preparing for his fourth election, said: “We’re really hoping we get Greens elected so we can start transitioning the city in a greener, fairer, cleaner way.

“A just transition is what we’re looking to do. We think every level of government needs to be involved in that – local, national and central government as well.

“They all need to be pulling in the same direction to make sure we actually get this done and in a way that leaves nobody behind.”

Scottish Greens candidate Guy Ingerson. Photo: Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

The Scottish Greens will be releasing their manifesto in April ahead of the election the following month.

“Our big focus will be protecting green spaces and housing, which is a really big issue in Aberdeen. We want to make sure people are living in warm and safe homes in the future,” Mr Ingerson continued.

The Scottish Greens Aberdeenshire candidates – Rachel Shanks, Kathryn Vincent, Simon Scott, Maggie Chapman and Jamie Cole-Hamilton. Photo: Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

“Also, looking at things like public transport, making sure there are more bus routes that are more regular. And, ultimately, eventually more affordable by taking them into public local ownership.

“I think it’s really important that whatever we do moving forward, that we take people on board. That consultations are well advertised so people know when they’re actually happening and there’s no surprises.”

‘Power in the hands of the people’

North-east MSP Maggie Chapman. Photo: Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

Scottish Greens MSP Maggie Chapman said: “I think there is a huge opportunity for us as a party to really speak to more people than we’ve ever spoken to before in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“We know that local councillors can deliver transformations for their local communities. So, there’s real opportunities for Greens to change the nature of local politics, to give power back to people and put power in the hands of the people who elect us.”

Around a third of the candidates announced today are representing the Scottish Greens at an election for the first time.

Ms Chapman added: “It’s great to see people who are new to the Greens, people who are new to Scotland, coming through and standing as candidates.

“I think people are keen to get involved in their local communities and that is why local government and politics are so important, because that’s where the vast majority of people live and work and play.”

Scottish Greens candidate Esme Houston. Photo: Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

At just 20-year-old, Esme Houston is the youngest of all the candidates standing in the upcoming council elections.

She said: “If we can get Greens into the council I think we will be able to do some good work. So, I’m running to try and help make that happen.

“I can often bring a different perspective to meetings, certainly on how issues affect young people, like the lack of social spaces in the city centre.”

City and Shire candidates

The candidates for Aberdeen City wards are:

George Street/Harbour – Guy Ingerson
Torry/Ferryhill – Esme Houston
Tillydrone/Seaton/Old Aberdeen – Ashish Malik
Hilton/Woodside/Stockethill – Peter Kennedy
Midstocket/Rosemount – Alex Jarvis
Hazelhead/Ashley/Queens Cross  – Becky Rafferty
Dyce/Bucksburn/Danestone – Will Ball
Summerhill/Kingswells/Sheddocksley – David McGrath
Lower Deeside – Daniel Verhamme
Bridge of Don – Sylvia Hardie
Airyhall/Broomhill/Garthdee – Harry Rafferty
Kincorth/Nigg/Cove – Heather Herbert
North Mastrick/Northfield – Louise McCafferty

The candidates for Aberdeenshire wards are:

Stonehaven & Lower Deeside – Rachel Shanks
West Garioch – Anne Mansfield
Mearns – Douglas Fraser
North Kincardine – Louise Ross
Inverurie & District – Denise Rothnie
Banff & District – Neil Woodward
Troup – Simon Scott
Central Buchan – Jamie Cole-Hamilton
Turriff & District – Kathryn Vincent
Ellon & District  – Craig Stewart
Westhill & District – Sally Winning

