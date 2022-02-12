Scottish Greens unveil new candidates for council elections in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Greens have announced their candidates for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire ahead of the council elections in May.

The party is running more candidates than ever before in both council areas, including a “full slate” in Aberdeen City.

They are hopeful that Green councillors will be elected in the city for the first time when the vote takes place on May 5.

Candidates came together in Aberdeen this afternoon and shared what the party will be focusing on in the lead up to the council elections.

Leaving nobody behind

Candidate Guy Ingerson, who is preparing for his fourth election, said: “We’re really hoping we get Greens elected so we can start transitioning the city in a greener, fairer, cleaner way.

“A just transition is what we’re looking to do. We think every level of government needs to be involved in that – local, national and central government as well.

“They all need to be pulling in the same direction to make sure we actually get this done and in a way that leaves nobody behind.”

The Scottish Greens will be releasing their manifesto in April ahead of the election the following month.

“Our big focus will be protecting green spaces and housing, which is a really big issue in Aberdeen. We want to make sure people are living in warm and safe homes in the future,” Mr Ingerson continued.

“Also, looking at things like public transport, making sure there are more bus routes that are more regular. And, ultimately, eventually more affordable by taking them into public local ownership.

“I think it’s really important that whatever we do moving forward, that we take people on board. That consultations are well advertised so people know when they’re actually happening and there’s no surprises.”

‘Power in the hands of the people’

Scottish Greens MSP Maggie Chapman said: “I think there is a huge opportunity for us as a party to really speak to more people than we’ve ever spoken to before in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“We know that local councillors can deliver transformations for their local communities. So, there’s real opportunities for Greens to change the nature of local politics, to give power back to people and put power in the hands of the people who elect us.”

Around a third of the candidates announced today are representing the Scottish Greens at an election for the first time.

Ms Chapman added: “It’s great to see people who are new to the Greens, people who are new to Scotland, coming through and standing as candidates.

“I think people are keen to get involved in their local communities and that is why local government and politics are so important, because that’s where the vast majority of people live and work and play.”

At just 20-year-old, Esme Houston is the youngest of all the candidates standing in the upcoming council elections.

She said: “If we can get Greens into the council I think we will be able to do some good work. So, I’m running to try and help make that happen.

“I can often bring a different perspective to meetings, certainly on how issues affect young people, like the lack of social spaces in the city centre.”

City and Shire candidates

The candidates for Aberdeen City wards are:

George Street/Harbour – Guy Ingerson

Torry/Ferryhill – Esme Houston

Tillydrone/Seaton/Old Aberdeen – Ashish Malik

Hilton/Woodside/Stockethill – Peter Kennedy

Midstocket/Rosemount – Alex Jarvis

Hazelhead/Ashley/Queens Cross – Becky Rafferty

Dyce/Bucksburn/Danestone – Will Ball

Summerhill/Kingswells/Sheddocksley – David McGrath

Lower Deeside – Daniel Verhamme

Bridge of Don – Sylvia Hardie

Airyhall/Broomhill/Garthdee – Harry Rafferty

Kincorth/Nigg/Cove – Heather Herbert

North Mastrick/Northfield – Louise McCafferty

The candidates for Aberdeenshire wards are:

Stonehaven & Lower Deeside – Rachel Shanks

West Garioch – Anne Mansfield

Mearns – Douglas Fraser

North Kincardine – Louise Ross

Inverurie & District – Denise Rothnie

Banff & District – Neil Woodward

Troup – Simon Scott

Central Buchan – Jamie Cole-Hamilton

Turriff & District – Kathryn Vincent

Ellon & District – Craig Stewart

Westhill & District – Sally Winning