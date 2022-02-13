Four men charged after £450,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four men charged after £450,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen

By Ross Hempseed
February 13, 2022, 12:34 pm Updated: February 13, 2022, 12:36 pm
Four men have been arrested and charged after police discovered a cache of drugs worth £450,000 in a property in East Tullos Industrial Estate.

Police officers carried out a search of the premises on Hillview Road in Aberdeen at 9.10am on Saturday, February 12.

Following an extensive search of the premises, officers recovered a large quantity of cannabis.

Officers estimated the drugs to have a street value of £450,000. A five-figure sum of cash was also recovered.

The four men aged 52, 47, 41 and 40, were arrested and charged and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, February 14.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “This was significant recovery and as a result, we have taken an estimate of £450,000 worth of drugs off the streets.

“Serious organised crime and drugs misuse brings nothing but misery to our local communities.

“I want to reassure the public that Police Scotland will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to disrupt the activities of those involved in serious organised crime.

“We will also do all that we can to stop these illegal substances from causing harm on our streets.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about serious organised crime or drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

