Four men charged after £450,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen

Four men have been arrested and charged after police discovered a cache of drugs worth £450,000 in a property in East Tullos Industrial Estate.

Police officers carried out a search of the premises on Hillview Road in Aberdeen at 9.10am on Saturday, February 12.

Following an extensive search of the premises, officers recovered a large quantity of cannabis.

Officers estimated the drugs to have a street value of £450,000. A five-figure sum of cash was also recovered.

The four men aged 52, 47, 41 and 40, were arrested and charged and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, February 14.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “This was significant recovery and as a result, we have taken an estimate of £450,000 worth of drugs off the streets.

“Serious organised crime and drugs misuse brings nothing but misery to our local communities.

“I want to reassure the public that Police Scotland will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to disrupt the activities of those involved in serious organised crime.

“We will also do all that we can to stop these illegal substances from causing harm on our streets.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about serious organised crime or drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”