Spectra: Pictures show crowds of people enjoying final night of light festival

Crowds of people have gathered in Aberdeen to enjoy the final night of Spectra.

The popular urban light festival, organised by Curated Place and Aberdeen City Council, returned to the north-east on Wednesday for the first time in two years.

For the past four nights, the interactive light sculptures, film and architectural projections were lit up for audiences to enjoy once darkness fell.

A number of locations in the Granite City have been host to the festival this year, which also marks Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022.

Speaking at the event’s launch, Council Leader Jenny Laing said one of the great things about Spectra is that it brings people into the city centre.

Bringing people together

Tonight’s turnout is certainly proof that the event brings people together – with organisers sharing earlier this evening that there were waiting times of up to 35 minutes for some of the installations.

Pictures show long queues of people waiting outside Aberdeen Art Gallery to witness Gaia by Luke Jerram, which features detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface.

Families were also photographed visiting the Trumpet Flowers by Amigo & Amigo on Broad Street, as well as the impressive pavilion-like structure, Together by Lucid Creates, at Castlegate.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express will be bringing you reactions from Spectra 2022 during the week.