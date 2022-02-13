Spectra: Pictures show crowds of people enjoying final night of light festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Spectra: Pictures show crowds of people enjoying final night of light festival

By Ellie Milne
February 13, 2022, 9:36 pm Updated: February 13, 2022, 9:41 pm
People came out in Aberdeen on Sunday to enjoy the final night of Spectra. Photo: Katherine Ferries.
People came out in Aberdeen on Sunday to enjoy the final night of Spectra. Photo: Katherine Ferries.

Crowds of people have gathered in Aberdeen to enjoy the final night of Spectra.

The popular urban light festival, organised by Curated Place and Aberdeen City Council, returned to the north-east on Wednesday for the first time in two years.

For the past four nights, the interactive light sculptures, film and architectural projections were lit up for audiences to enjoy once darkness fell.

A number of locations in the Granite City have been host to the festival this year, which also marks Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022.

Speaking at the event’s launch, Council Leader Jenny Laing said one of the great things about Spectra is that it brings people into the city centre.

Bringing people together

Tonight’s turnout is certainly proof that the event brings people together – with organisers sharing earlier this evening that there were waiting times of up to 35 minutes for some of the installations.

Pictures show long queues of people waiting outside Aberdeen Art Gallery to witness Gaia by Luke Jerram, which features detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface.

Families were also photographed visiting the Trumpet Flowers by Amigo & Amigo on Broad Street, as well as the impressive pavilion-like structure, Together by Lucid Creates, at Castlegate.

People queued outside Aberdeen Art Gallery. Photo: Katherine Ferries.
People queued outside Aberdeen Art Gallery. Photo: Katherine Ferries.
People were out in Aberdeen to enjoy the last night of the festival. Photo: Katherine Ferries.
People were out in Aberdeen to enjoy the last night of the festival. Photo: Katherine Ferries.
People were out in Aberdeen to enjoy the last night of the festival. Photo: Katherine Ferries.
People were out in Aberdeen to enjoy the last night of the festival. Photo: Katherine Ferries.
People were out in Aberdeen to enjoy the last night of the festival. Photo: Katherine Ferries.
People were out in Aberdeen to enjoy the last night of the festival. Photo: Katherine Ferries.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express will be bringing you reactions from Spectra 2022 during the week.

