VisitScotland funding launches accessible Aden Country Park project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

VisitScotland funding launches accessible Aden Country Park project

By Daniel Boal
February 14, 2022, 7:39 pm Updated: February 14, 2022, 7:59 pm
Aberdeenshire Council Buchan area committee chairman Norman Smith, centre left, and infrastructure services committee chairman Peter Argyle study the Accessible Aden plans flanked by Aden project officer Neil Shirran and Buchan area manager Amanda Roe.
Aberdeenshire Council Buchan area committee chairman Norman Smith, centre left, and infrastructure services committee chairman Peter Argyle study the Accessible Aden plans flanked by Aden project officer Neil Shirran and Buchan area manager Amanda Roe.

Work has begun at Aden Country Park near Mintlaw to make it more accessible after a £375,000 cash boost from VisitScotland.

Renovation of the beautiful Buchan green space will feature improved access to the park’s toilet and parking provisions.

The work comes after Aberdeenshire Council’s successful £375,000 funding application to the VisitScotland rural tourism infrastructure fund.

The Aden project – which is due to be completed in July – will also see the introduction of bicycle stands and eight new electric vehicle charging points aimed at promoting and encouraging low-carbon sustainable transport options.

Aden project years in the making

Managed by VisitScotland on behalf of the Scottish Government, the fund is used to improve visitors’ experience in rural parts of Scotland.

Pressure on the existing facilities at Aden Country Park has been mounting over the last few years which was exacerbated throughout the pandemic.

With visitor numbers increasing rapidly, the existing park and toilet facilities are now showing the strain of additional use.

Consulting with the Buchan community has helped identify the toilet and parking area as a place to improve upon at Aden Country Park to make it more accessible.

north-east fund slavery
Gillian Martin.

Gillian Martin MSP said: “I am delighted Aden Country Park has received this funding which will greatly improve the experience of people using the park.

“These improvements will increase the provision of facilities particularly for families and carers who may not have the opportunity to do certain activities because of the limited number of Changing Places facilities.

“I am also pleased the time was taken to carry out a consultation with visitors and the wider community to identify what improvements were needed so that changes could be made to toilet provisions and to enhance disabled parking.”

In total, the Accessible Aden RTIF Project will cost £671,779, with RTIF money covering £375,000.

The remaining match funding contributions is from developer obligations, the Buchan Area Committee Grants Scheme, and investment from the Aberdeenshire Council landscape, property and facilities, and transportation services.

What’s next for Aden Country Park?

Further engagement with a local parent and careers accessibility group also helped to inform the need for fully accessible changing places toilet provisions along with improved disabled parking.

Changing places toilet facilities are essential for more than 240,000 disabled people in the UK and their families including people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, muscle-wasting conditions, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy, as well as those who have suffered major physical trauma, who have had a head injury or stroke, as well as some older people.

Standard accessible toilets meet the needs of some disabled people but not all and the number of people who need access to Changing Places accessible toilets is increasing rapidly.

Some families and carers are often unable to go out and do the things many of us take for granted because they rely on changing places toilets which are often unavailable.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chairman of the Infrastructure Services Committee, added: “In addition to the vastly-improved toilets facilities, the addition of cycling amenities and new electric vehicle charging points very much dovetail with Aberdeenshire Council’s wider commitment to sustainable transport and active travel options.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal