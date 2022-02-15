Aberdeenshire man missing for a week is traced ‘safe and well’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire man who has been missing for a week has been traced “safe on well”.

Concerns were growing for Ozicco Twidale, 24, who was reported missing after he was last seen on February 8.

Police confirmed he had been traced on Tuesday, February 15.

A police statement read: “Ozicco has been found safe and well. Thanks to all who engaged with our appeal.”