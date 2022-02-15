One woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Ellon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman was taken to hospital after two vehicles crashed on Tuesday morning in Ellon.

The crash happened at around 7.30am at the Auchmacoy Roundabout at Ellon’s park and ride site.

The road took two hours to clear after the two-vehicle crash and a woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A spokesman from police said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars at the Auchmacoy Roundabout in Ellon around 7.30am on Tuesday, 15 February.

“One woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the road was fully cleared by 9.35am after the vehicles were recovered.”