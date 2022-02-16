Aberdeen shop owner fears new fireworks law could lead to dangerous hoarding and ‘black market’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of a fireworks shop in Aberdeen fears the proposed new rules from the Scottish Government could cause danger to the public.

Norman Donald, co-owner of NJE Fireworks Displays, is very critical of the proposed legislation that would greatly restrict the availability and use of pyrotechnics.

Led by the SNP, the plans would introduce a lot of changes. Anyone purchasing fireworks would need to complete an online license for a fee between £30-£50 and could only buy or use fireworks within the 37 days outlined by Government.

Councils would also be enabled to create “control zones”, where most fireworks would be banned, even on private land.

While some have welcomed the new rules, Mr Donald said these changes create “inequality” and could increase the danger of fireworks misuse, the very thing the new rules hope to address.

Encourage stockpiling and ‘black market’

Running the family-led business, on George Street, for seven years with his wife Jacky and daughter Emma, Mr Donald said the proposed rules were “quite disappointing”.

Rather than address fireworks misuse, the 53-year-old business owner said: “The whole idea of this Bill was to minimise the misuse of fireworks.

“There’s nothing in the Bill that addresses the misuse of fireworks. Nothing at all. All it is doing is punishing businesses, putting them out of business, and punishing law abiding citizens who’ve enjoyed fireworks in their gardens for years.”

He said that the licensing fee – which will be required for any purchase of fireworks – will put fireworks out of reach for many low income families or older customers who do not use the internet.

Mr Donald added: “You have people coming in and buying a £30 selection box, it’s a once a year treat for the kids in the back garden. Now if you add that fee for the license on top of that it puts it out of reach for these people which isn’t very fair.”

He added that a similar plan was rolled out in Northern Ireland in 2002 and that many people allegedly just buy them illegally online or drive to somewhere in England, where there are no licensing laws, to stock up.

Adding a 37 day window to buy or use fireworks will probably only increase stockpiling and buying from the “black market”, Mr Donald added.

Mr Donald said: “If the public can only buy them for that length of time then it’s going to encourage hoarding and stockpiling which is going to be very, very dangerous.

“You imagine somebody living in a multi-storey flat, up on the thirteenth floor, there’s fireworks there. It bears thinking about the dangers of this.

“My biggest concern is that with everything that you regulate or make difficult to get is a black market. That’s the biggest concern. Now you imagine Scotland being flooded with black market, unregulated, illegal fireworks. Wow, the danger yet again is unreal.”

‘We’re going to be shoved out’

Many illegal fireworks available for purchase might be imported from other countries meaning a lot of packaging is not in English and safety instructions cannot be read.

With fireworks only being allowed to be sold for 37 days a year, many shops like the Donalds’ will be forced to closed. Places where customers could expect to be given instructions on how to use them safely.

“If somebody comes into the shop and wants a firework the first thing I’ll say is, ‘How big is your back garden?’ so I can ascertain what size of firework I can give them.

“Now if I’m not there and my shop’s closed, I can’t give that information out.”

Mr Donald said that despite discussions with the government, they seem to have made up their mind.

“That’s the saddest thing, they’re not listening to the professionals,” he said.

He added that there are other avenues that the Government could consider when reducing fireworks misuse, such as education or enforcing tougher sentences on laws already in place.

While the government will offer compensation to business owners, Mr Donald said that it’s not enough, adding: “It looks like we’re going to be shoved out of it.”

“I don’t want compensation, I want to run my business. I’ve built it up. I mean we love what we do, we’re very passionate about what we do. You see the children’s faces and when they have the fireworks it’s amazing.”

Compensation available for business owners

A spokesman from the Scottish Government said: “The Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Bill will improve safety for communities by ensuring fireworks are purchased and used in a safe and appropriate manner and by introducing measures to tackle the misuse of pyrotechnics.”

“We have undertaken a significant programme of engagement and evidence gathering which has demonstrated strong public support for the proposed legislation.

“We have also engaged with the firework industry and retailers to understand their concerns.”

The Scottish Bill includes a provision for a compensation scheme for businesses who would be affected by these new rules. The amount received would be assessed by the impact had on the business.

The Scottish Government added that the illegal sale and purchase of fireworks will continue to be subject to existing enforcement routes through trading standards, the police and the courts.