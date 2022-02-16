Plans for old Banff shop to be converted into more than a dozen flats refused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans for old Banff shop to be converted into more than a dozen flats refused

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
February 16, 2022, 11:25 am Updated: February 16, 2022, 11:41 am
Plans for former north-east furniture store to be converted into flats have been refused. A developer wants to transform the vacant Cruickshanks shop in Banff into new homes. Picture shows; The former Cruickshanks store in Banff.
Plans to turn a former north-east furniture shop into more than a dozen flats have been refused.

Andrew Buchan wanted to convert the former Cruickshanks House Furnishers store on High Street, Banff.

But following a site visit for councillors, Banff and Buchan Area Committee refused the application, fearing it would create a “significant negative impact” on nearby residents.

The proposed development would have seen the furniture shop transformed into 13 new flats while the existing M&Co. store would have remained in place.

The majority of the existing shop along with new space within the extended roof would have formed ten two-bedroom and three one-bedroom apartments over three floors.

The application prompted two objections, raising issues including lack of car parking and that the homes would overlook onto neighbouring properties.

Lack of parking was a concern

Meanwhile Banff and Macduff Community Council said its members were “concerned about parking for the shop and 13 residential flats on this busy main road”.

Aberdeenshire Council’s roads team also objected to the plan due to the lack of car parking.

Local authority planners said that, while they welcomed the reuse of the vacant building, there would be a “significant negative impact” on neighbouring residents.

They also added the lack of car parking would have a “negative impact” on road safety in the area and recommended that the plan be refused.

Councillor Glen Reynolds said he found the site visit “very useful” but had concerns about the flats overlooking neighbouring properties.

He moved that the plan be refused.

Following a brief discussion, the application was unanimously refused by councillors.

Shop had been part of Banff’s furniture for more than 100 years

In its time Cruickshanks employed 16 people across three sites – at Huntly, Banff and Buckie – until the “everything must go” signs went up.

The Huntly store was the last to close, shutting its doors for the final time in 2018.

It brought down the curtain on a familiar name in retailing in the Aberdeenshire town, where Cruickshanks had been on the go for more than 100 years.

