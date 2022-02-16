‘I hope Team GB wins as many medals as me’: Aberdeen care home residents go for gold in their own Winter Olympics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While British athletes compete for gold at the Winter Olympics, a group of Aberdeen care home residents have embarked on their own quest for medals.

Residents at Brighterkind’s Angusfield House Care Home are taking part in their own Olympics this month, bringing the ambitious competition and thrill of the games from Beijing to the Granite City.

The home’s magic moments coordinators have arranged a series of activities suitable for people of all abilities – including tabletop curling, snowball bowling, cross-country quizzing and armchair ice dancing.

Residents have decorated the home with hand-made Olympic torches, and colourful flags and banners – recreating the authentic atmosphere of the games held nearly 5,000 miles away.

They have also been given the opportunity to join a live-streamed tour of Beijing with a local guide to explore Chinese culture.

One of the residents, 89-year-old Anne MacDonald, said: “I’m really enjoying taking part in all the different events, they’re great fun and it just goes to show you can have a go at anything whatever your age.”

Dennis Easy who took a chance against Ms MacDonald in a Nordic Walking competition was surprised at the amount of medals he had won.

The 88-year-old said: “It’s so exciting. I didn’t know I had it in me – I just hope Team GB wins as many medals as I have.”

Bob Fenwick, the home’s manager, said: “Everyone is really enjoying getting involved in our ‘Going for Gold’ Olympic activities and I’m sure our team members are going to be kept very busy handing out medals to our residents, who are extremely competitive.

“Our Olympic-themed activities will culminate with a closing ceremony party so we can celebrate everyone’s achievements, perhaps over a snowball cocktail or two.”

