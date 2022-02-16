‘I hope Team GB wins as many medals as me’: Aberdeen care home residents go for gold in their own Winter Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I hope Team GB wins as many medals as me’: Aberdeen care home residents go for gold in their own Winter Olympics

By Denny Andonova
February 16, 2022, 6:13 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 6:21 pm
Resident Anne MacDonald, 89, loved the snowball throwing game. Image supplied.
While British athletes compete for gold at the Winter Olympics, a group of Aberdeen care home residents have embarked on their own quest for medals.

Residents at Brighterkind’s Angusfield House Care Home are taking part in their own Olympics this month, bringing the ambitious competition and thrill of the games from Beijing to the Granite City.

The home’s magic moments coordinators have arranged a series of activities suitable for people of all abilities – including tabletop curling, snowball bowling, cross-country quizzing and armchair ice dancing.

Residents have decorated the home with hand-made Olympic torches, and colourful flags and banners – recreating the authentic atmosphere of the games held nearly 5,000 miles away.

They have also been given the opportunity to join a live-streamed tour of Beijing with a local guide to explore Chinese culture.

One of the residents, 89-year-old Anne MacDonald, said: “I’m really enjoying taking part in all the different events, they’re great fun and it just goes to show you can have a go at anything whatever your age.”

Resident Freda Manning going for gold in the tabletop curling event.

Dennis Easy who took a chance against Ms MacDonald in a Nordic Walking competition was surprised at the amount of medals he had won.

The 88-year-old said: “It’s so exciting. I didn’t know I had it in me – I just hope Team GB wins as many medals as I have.”

Resident Doreen Wilkinson with her homemade Olympic torch.

Bob Fenwick, the home’s manager, said: “Everyone is really enjoying getting involved in our ‘Going for Gold’ Olympic activities and I’m sure our team members are going to be kept very busy handing out medals to our residents, who are extremely competitive.

“Our Olympic-themed activities will culminate with a closing ceremony party so we can celebrate everyone’s achievements, perhaps over a snowball cocktail or two.”

