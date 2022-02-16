Short stories wanted to honour famed Doric writer David Toulmin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Short stories wanted to honour famed Doric writer David Toulmin

By Ellie Milne
February 16, 2022, 6:34 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 6:34 pm
The Elphinstone Institute has launched the 2022 Toulmin Prize
A short story competition which celebrates the work of one of the north-east’s finest Doric writers has been launched.

Amateur writers are being invited to submit their work to be considered for the 2022 Toulmin Prize – inspired by Aberdeenshire farmer and author, David Toulmin.

The prize is sponsored by his grandsons, Steven and Martin Reid, and is run by the Elphinstone Institute at Aberdeen University.

To apply, writers over the age of 16 must submit a short story concerned with some aspect of life in the north-east, written in Scots, English or a combination of both.

The story can be up to 4,000 words in length and should be submitted by June 6.

The winner will receive £500, and their story will be read by writer Sheena Blackhall at a university event later this year.

Tom McKean, director of the Elphinstone Institute, said: “We’re proud to be able to honour David Toulmin and his work in this way. His writing is powerful, evocative and witty, and he is one of the finest exponents of writing in the north-east.

“We have received a fantastic standard of entries in previous years and the winners have now been collated into an anthology celebrating Doric writing.

“I am looking forward to seeing the selection for 2022 and would urge people with a tale to tell to pick up their pen and stretch their imagination.”

Who was David Toulmin?

Mr Toulmin was born as John Reid in 1913, and spent most of his life working as a farm labourer in Rathen, near Fraserburgh.

In his spare time, he would write short stories, character studies and bothy tales.

He wrote about his often harsh farming experiences in his ten books, the first of which was published when he was 59-years-old, and also had a few articles published in local newspapers.

Before his death in 1998, Mr Toulmin lived at Pittodrie Place in Aberdeen and Westhill, and was awarded an honorary degree from Aberdeen University.

The Toulmin Prize has inspired a wide-range of creative writing in both Doric and English since it was first launched in 2008.

The prizewinning stories from 2008 to 2020 have been included in an anthology  entitled Dinna Mess wi the Popo.

The title was taken from the 2019 winning story about a grandmother affectionately named Popo who ends a brawl in the family’s Buckie-based Chinese takeaway.

The book is supported by The Doric Board and is available exclusively from the Aberdeen University online store.

