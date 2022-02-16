Met Office issues snow weather warning for Aberdeenshire and Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Met Office issues snow weather warning for Aberdeenshire and Highlands

By Daniel Boal
February 16, 2022, 6:35 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 8:18 pm

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow weather warning for parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Covering parts of the Grampian and Highland regions, the yellow alert for snow came into effect from 1pm on Wednesday and will be in effect until 6am on Thursday.

The warning comes as Storm Dudley is expected to batter most of the central belt and north of England with high-speed winds.

Earlier today, people took to social media to post pictures of the Highlands being painted with snow. 

Due to the changing road conditions, Traffic Scotland has advised motorists to drive to conditions and remain careful on roads during the time of the yellow snow weather warning in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Met Office staff have warned that snowy conditions may lead to lead to travel disruption this evening, especially over higher routes – roads and railways likely to be affected, leading to longer journey times by car, bus and train.

Drivers have been struggling to gain traction on the A9 Inverness to Thurso trunk road this evening between Tain and Dornoch due to heavy snow fall.

Gritters have been out in force clearing the snow from the roads to help improve driving conditions for motorists.

Police have also been on hand assisting stranded motorists.

ScotRail have been forced to terminate their 6.32pm Inverness to Wick service at Invergordon as a result of the heavy snow.

Weather conditions expected to batter much of Scotland

Weather alerts have been issued throughout today and tomorrow, with weather experts believing wind speeds of around 90mph could increase the chances of injury from flying debris.

While most of northern Scotland will be spared the wrath of Storm Dudley, parts of Aberdeenshire, Argyll and Bute and the majority of the central belt can expect extreme wind.

 

