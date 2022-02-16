Met Office issues snow weather warning for Aberdeenshire and Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow weather warning for parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Covering parts of the Grampian and Highland regions, the yellow alert for snow came into effect from 1pm on Wednesday and will be in effect until 6am on Thursday.

The warning comes as Storm Dudley is expected to batter most of the central belt and north of England with high-speed winds.

Earlier today, people took to social media to post pictures of the Highlands being painted with snow.

Bands of heavy #rain and #snow will affect parts of Scotland through tonight and into the morning ❄️ Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/o99OHtpNIH — Met Office (@metoffice) February 16, 2022

Due to the changing road conditions, Traffic Scotland has advised motorists to drive to conditions and remain careful on roads during the time of the yellow snow weather warning in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Met Office staff have warned that snowy conditions may lead to lead to travel disruption this evening, especially over higher routes – roads and railways likely to be affected, leading to longer journey times by car, bus and train.

Drivers have been struggling to gain traction on the A9 Inverness to Thurso trunk road this evening between Tain and Dornoch due to heavy snow fall.

Gritters have been out in force clearing the snow from the roads to help improve driving conditions for motorists.

Police have also been on hand assisting stranded motorists.

ScotRail have been forced to terminate their 6.32pm Inverness to Wick service at Invergordon as a result of the heavy snow.

Weather conditions expected to batter much of Scotland

Weather alerts have been issued throughout today and tomorrow, with weather experts believing wind speeds of around 90mph could increase the chances of injury from flying debris.

While most of northern Scotland will be spared the wrath of Storm Dudley, parts of Aberdeenshire, Argyll and Bute and the majority of the central belt can expect extreme wind.